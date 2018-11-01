GoogleWalkout: Thousands of workers protest sexual harassment and pay inequality, demand changes

Thousands of Google employees began to walk out at company locations worldwide to protest sexual harassment, pay inequality and a workplace culture of that dismisses victims and tolerates abuse of power.

"We were disgusted by the details of the recent New York Times article, which provided the latest example of a culture of complicity, dismissiveness, and support for perpetrators in the face of sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse of power," organizers of the #GoogleWalkout said in a statement to Fox News. "Sadly, this is part of a longstanding problem, one further amplified by systemic racism. We know this culture well."

The organizers, who received the support of CEO Sundar Pichai for their protest across 40-plus office globally in an email late Tuesday, have a list of five demands:

1. Protesters want a blanket end of forced arbitration for harassment and discrimination claims, as well as the ability for Google employees to bring a colleague or supporter when meeting with HR.

2. A commitment to end pay and opportunity inequity and to "make sure there are women of color" at every level of Google, and the release of transparent data on the "gender, race and ethnicity compensation gap." Such data must also include promotion rates, the handling of leaves and inequity in project and so-called job ladder opportunities.

3. A public sexual harassment transparency report that includes the number of claims at Google over time and by product area, the types of claims, as well as how many victims and accused have left the tech giant and any exit packages and their value.

4. A clear, inclusive process for reporting sexual misconduct safely and anonymously that is accessible for all Google employees.

5. Elevate the company's Chief Diversity Chief, Danielle Brown, to answer directly to the chief executive officer and make recommendations directly to the board of directors, appoint an employee representative to the board, with both the head of diversity and the employee rep working to "allocate permanent resources" for the protesters first four demands.

The walkout appeared to be drawing large crowds in several cities where Google maintains offices, including Dublin, Zurich, London, Tokyo and Singapore.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, currently employs 94,372 people as of its most recent quarter.

Fox News has reached out to Google for comment on the walkout and the demands of protesters.

The protesters' demands are likely to further fuel a growing backlash coming from within Silicon Valley mainstays over issues of cooperation with the Defense Department, ICE, and the police, as well as perceptions of political bias both inside and outside of these companies.