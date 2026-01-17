Minnesota National Guard placed on standby to support law enforcement as protests turn violent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota National Guard posted a photo on social media Saturday showing what they will be wearing if they are activated, to "distinguish them[selves] from other agencies," as they remain on standby amid intensifying anti-ICE protests.

"Members of the Minnesota National Guard are on standby, ready to assist local law enforcement and public safety agencies. If our members are activated, they will be wearing reflective vests, as pictured here, to help distinguish them from other agencies in similar uniforms," the Minnesota National Guard wrote in the post.

The faces of the Guard members were blurred out, and they were seen wearing bright yellow vests over their uniforms.

The Minnesota National Guard added its members "live, work, and serve in our state, and are focused on protecting life, preserving property, and ensuring Minnesotans can safely exercise their First Amendment rights."

GREGG JARRETT: TRUMP HAS AUTHORITY TO SEND TROOPS TO MINNEAPOLIS TO STOP ATTACKS ON ICE

Guardsmen have not yet been deployed to city streets, but are ready to help support public safety, according to officials.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced earlier on Saturday that, at Gov. Tim Walz’s direction, the Guard was mobilized and staging to support local law enforcement and emergency management agencies.

Multiple conservative demonstrators were seen on video being beaten by agitators during anti-immigration enforcement protests on Saturday.

WHITE HOUSE BLAMES DEMOCRATS FOR ICE VIOLENCE AS MINNEAPOLIS ERUPTS, INSURRECTION ACT THREAT LOOMS

Ongoing tensions flared earlier this month after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot Jan. 7 by an ICE agent while allegedly blocking an operation in Minneapolis and driving toward the agent.

Following the shooting, Democratic officials, including Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, encouraged anti-ICE protesters to assemble, prompting a probe by federal prosecutors for the alleged impeding of law enforcement efforts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News on Friday that Democrats' anti-ICE rhetoric could escalate to a crime.

"When the governor or the mayor threaten our officers, when the mayor suggests that he's encouraging citizens to call 911 when they see ICE officers, that is very close to a federal crime," Blanche said.

Sources said the investigation is in early stages, and it is unclear if it will result in any criminal charges.