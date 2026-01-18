Florida woman, 81, arrested in murder-for-hire plot after sharing plan with undercover detective, sheriff says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 81-year-old Florida woman was arrested Friday after allegedly trying to hire someone to commit a murder, detailing the plot to an undercover law enforcement officer, authorities said.

Elouise Ruth Leland, of Hernando, was taken into custody after detectives received confidential information earlier this month indicating she was actively seeking someone to carry out a killing, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Detectives launched an investigation and arranged for Leland to meet with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a hitman.

During the meeting on Friday, authorities said Leland discussed details of the alleged plan and agreed to provide payment in exchange for committing the murder. Detectives then obtained a warrant and arrested her without incident.

Leland was charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder. She was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility, where she is being held without bond.

Authorities said detectives determined no other individuals were involved and that there is no danger to the intended victim.

"Thanks to the quick actions of our Criminal Investigations Division and partnership with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to prevent the senseless murder of another," Sheriff David Vincent said in a statement. "This case is yet another example of how we are stronger together."

Leland made headlines in January 2025 after she was arrested on animal cruelty charges in a case that resulted in the rescue of 90 dogs from her home, FOX13 Tampa reported at the time.