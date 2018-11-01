Pelosi subpoena threat 'illegal,' Trump says, will take to Supreme Court

President Donald Trump -- in an exclusive interview with The Washington Times on Thursday -- denounced House Minority Leader Nancy’s threat to subpoena the president if Democrats win Congress -- calling the threat 'illegal,' before vowing to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

Pelosi, 78, made the comment during a CNN campaign forum last week.

"Subpoena power is interesting, to use it or not to use it," Pelosi said. "It's a great arrow to have in your quiver in terms of negotiating on other subjects."

TRUMP SAYS GOP WANTS 'STRONG BORDERS, NO CHAOS AND NO CARAVANS' AT MISSOURI RALLY

Trump accused Pelosi of trying to leverage her role as speaker to negotiate.

Trump shrugged off the Democrat's threat of impeachment, noting that the process would take two years to get to the Supreme Court.

"That alone takes two years to get it to the Supreme Court -- that statement -- before you do anything," Trump said, vowing to meet any threats with litigation.

"They can play that game, but I can play that game also," he said.

The heated rhetoric comes amid a final push by Republicans and Democrats to control Congress after the midterm election. Forecasts indicate Democrats will take back the House while Republicans will retain control of the Senate.

Trump launched an eight-state campaign tour on Wednesday in a final push to endorse Senate Republicans and GOP gubernatorial candidates. Trump will tour the nation, landing him in Senate battlefields such as Indiana, Missouri, and Florida along with contests for governor in Georgia and Ohio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.