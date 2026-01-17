Man allegedly assaulted with flagpole by Minneapolis anti-ICE agitators in violent parking garage attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was seen on video allegedly being chased into a Minneapolis parking garage and struck in the head with a flagpole by a mob of apparent anti-ICE agitators, as violent protests unfolded Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The mob continued following the unidentified man, who was walking to a car in the garage to leave, and allegedly pepper sprayed a gash on his head and struck the wound with their hands.

"I'm trying to be done, but you guys keep harassing me," he told the crowd, his jacket soaked with blood.

A protester could be heard shouting into a megaphone, "Hey no seriously, this guy needs medical help—he needs mental help. The bleeding is natural for Nazis, but he needs mental help."

"F--- you Nazi," agitators shouted as they followed him into the garage.

One woman could be heard asking if the bloodied man needed help, to which he calmly replied, "No, I'm good. Thank you though, I appreciate you."

As he got into the car and sped away, the mob slammed on the doors and hit the vehicle with flagpoles.

It is unclear what led to the violent encounter.

Earlier in the day, pardoned Jan. 6 rioter Jake Lang was seen on video being dragged away from a demonstration by protesters.

Footage showed Lang bleeding from the back of the head as he stumbled through a crowd surrounding him.

Lang, who was pardoned after participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, was allegedly taking part in the Americans Against Islamification (AAI)'s "Crusader March on ‘Little Somalia,’" with the intention of burning a Quran at Minneapolis City Hall, when the incident took place.

Lang was seen on video trying to get into the back seat of an apparent good Samaritan's car, as agitators pulled the door back open, kicking into the vehicle.

A woman in the passenger seat could be heard telling protesters, "We don't know him, stop hitting our car."

Following the incident, Lang took to X, claiming he was also stabbed during the incident, but a plate carrier he was wearing blocked the attack.

"I was just literally LYNCHED by an anti white mob of liberals & illegal immigrants- I’m at the hospital now getting staples in my skull… Nearly ripped limb from limb in Minneapolis!!!!" Lang wrote in a post. "[Minneapolis Mayor] Jacob Frey [told] the officers at the Minneapolis Police to stand down, so they could watch me [b]eaten live on national television!!!!! PRESIDENT TRUMP SEND IN THE NATIONAL GUARD They are lynching White Christians on the streets!!!!!"

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) told Fox News Digital it is aware of social media accounts of Lang allegedly being assaulted, but that an official report has not been filed.

"MPD encourages anyone who has experienced assaultive behavior to report the incident as soon as possible and provide as much detail as they can, including the date, time, and location of the incident, a description of any suspects, and the nature and extent of any injuries sustained," the department wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, anti-ICE protesters continued to clash with law enforcement outside the Whipple Federal Building, where agents were attempting to keep demonstrators back from the entrance of the facility.

Footage captured agitators screaming and cursing at agents as they attempted to hold a line of formation in the street.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office patrol cars were later seen parked in front of the building, blocking the road, as it got dark outside.

Tensions flared earlier this month after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot last week by an ICE agent while allegedly blocking an operation in Minneapolis and driving toward the agent.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced earlier on Saturday the state's National Guard was mobilized and staging to support local law enforcement and emergency management agencies.

However, Guardsmen have not yet been deployed to city streets.

"Minnesota sanctuary politicians have released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens back into American communities since President Trump took office," the White House wrote in a social media post Saturday. "ICE working every single day to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from terrorizing their state."