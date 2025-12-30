Body found during search for missing Texas teen as another girl disappears and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Body found during search for missing Texas teen as another girl disappears

2. World's most contagious virus detected at two major US airports amid holiday traffic

3. Minnesota touts new safeguards as former FBI agent warns fraud machine keeps churning



MAJOR HEADLINES

MOM MODE – Mother jumps into water to rescue daughter after child falls between ship and dock. Continue reading …

SAFE RECOVERY – Police use thermal drone to find missing elderly person stranded in woods. Continue reading …

MIRACLE ESCAPE – Wild video shows speeding car going airborne, ejects driver into backyard pool. Continue reading …

1990-2025 – Tatiana Schlossberg, environmental journalist and JFK's granddaughter, dies at 35. Continue reading …

POLITICS

CAPITOL CRISIS – Congress lets Obamacare subsidies expire as Senate mulls next move on healthcare fix. Continue reading …

BY THE BOOK – DHS reviews citizenship cases from Somalia, other high risk countries for possible fraud. Continue reading …

TERROR THREATS – ISIS exploiting Syria’s chaos as US strikes expose growing threat. Continue reading …

RADICAL TIES – Mamdani taps controversial lawyer who defended al Qaeda terrorist for top role. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘LIFE IS DIFFERENT NOW’ – Erika Kirk opens up about grief and faith at Christmas. Continue reading …

BACKTRACKING – Growing list of celebrities walk back on Brigitte Bardot tributes. Continue reading …

STAND YOUR GROUND – Politico reporter faces backlash over post about Minnesota daycare fraud investigations. Continue reading …

MINIMAL IMPACT – ‘Editorial independence’ petition unlikely to faze Paramount amid Bari Weiss saga. Continue reading …

OPINION

REBECCA GRANT – Trump’s 8 biggest national security wins of 2025. Continue reading …

DR. MARC SIEGEL – Why Gen Z is turning back to God, miracles, and real-world community. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PRICE IS RIGHT – Travelers find cheaper vacation deals through a favorite retailer. Continue reading …

EPIC LINEUP – Major global sporting events set to make 2026 an exciting year. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fast-food favorites and celebrity confessions. Take the quiz here …

MED REVOLT – Older patients flee costly weight-loss drugs as health concerns mount. Continue reading …

MISSION TO UNITE – Florida runner goes viral with the American flag run club. See video ...

WATCH

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU – Why phase 2 of the Gaza peace deal has been so difficult. See video …

KELLYANNE CONWAY – If Trump obsession is your entire personality, you have no personality. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as law enforcement experts explain how authorities are securing New Year’s celebrations and why public vigilance still matters. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













