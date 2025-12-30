World's most contagious virus detected at two major US airports amid holiday traffic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During peak holiday travel, one of the most infectious diseases was detected at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

A case of measles was identified in a passenger at terminals B & C on Dec. 12, according to a New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) press release.

"Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin," the release says.

"The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs and feet."

The airborne virus can spread when someone coughs or sneezes.

Measles can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area.

Officials are asking those who suspect exposure or illness to call their health provider before visiting a medical care center or hospital.

"NJDOH is working in collaboration with local health officials on ongoing contact tracing and on efforts to notify people who might have been exposed and to identify additional exposures that may have occurred," says the release.

The New Jersey Department of Health says individuals at risk include those who have not been fully vaccinated or have not had measles in the past.

This year, there have been 11 confirmed cases of measles in New Jersey, according to NJDOH.

A record 8.03 million travelers are expected to fly across America this holiday season, according to AAA.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) also confirmed on Christmas Eve that a visitor from Texas was diagnosed with measles.

The traveler flew into Boston Logan International Airport on American Airlines flight 2384 from Dallas-Fort Worth and was in terminal B, according to a DPH press release.

As of Dec. 23, there have been 2,012 measles cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

"The single best way to protect your children and yourself from measles is to be vaccinated," Connecticut's DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, M.D., wrote in a statement, as Fox News Digital recently reported.

"One dose of measles vaccine is about 93% effective, while two doses are about 97% effective."

Angelica Stabile of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.