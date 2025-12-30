Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Body found during search for missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos as another teen girl disappears

Camila Olmos vanished Christmas Eve from her Bexar County home as another girl is also missing in San Antonio area

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Missing Camila Mendoza Olmos' last 'confirmed sighting' captured on commuter's dashcam video Video

Missing Camila Mendoza Olmos' last 'confirmed sighting' captured on commuter's dashcam video

A neighbor headed to work on Christmas Eve recorded the last "confirmed sighting" of missing Texas 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, according to the local sheriff.

A body was found Tuesday evening as authorities in Bexar County, Texas, grapple with a series of disappearances involving teen girls who all went missing within a week.

The body was found during the search for 19-year-old Camila Olmos, though police said it is too early to determine whether the remains belong to her.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a news conference that investigators had "just recently found a body in a field" around 4:40 to 4:45 p.m., adding that the medical examiner will determine both the identity of the body and the cause and manner of death.

The body was found by a joint team of sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents in an area of tall grass near a landscaping business, a few hundred yards from Olmos’ home, according to Salazar.

Camila Olmos in her graduation cap and gown.

Camila Olmos was reported missing on Christmas Eve. (Bexar County Sheriff)

A firearm was recovered near the body, which authorities said had been an item of interest during the search.

Salazar said investigators do not currently suspect murder and noted there were indicators consistent with possible self-harm, though he stressed it is too early to draw conclusions while the scene is still being processed.

Olmos was last seen leaving her home in far northwest Bexar County around 7 a.m. on Dec. 24, authorities said. Her case came as two other girls were reported missing in the area. Fourteen-year-old Sofia Gabriela Peters-Cobos has since been found safe, while 17-year-old Angelique Johnson remains missing, according to police.

Law enforcement has said there is no confirmed connection between the cases.

Angelique Johnson wearing a shirt with stripes.

Angelique Johnson, from San Antonio, Texas, was reported missing. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Texas Department of Public Safety said the Clear Alert for Olmos has been discontinued, though authorities urged anyone with information related to the cases or the whereabouts of Angelique Johnson to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the San Antonio Police Department did not respond immediately to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
