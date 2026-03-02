Expand / Collapse search
State Department confirms Foreign Service Officer is suspect in Virginia 'road rage' mass stabbing

Virginia State Police trooper shot and killed 32-year-old Jared Llamado after he confronted officer with knife on I-495

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Stepheny Price Fox News
The suspect in a highway "road rage incident" Sunday that left one woman and a dog dead and several other women wounded was a Foreign Service Officer, the State Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"We are aware of the tragic incident that involved a Foreign Service Officer and occurred on Sunday, March 1, in Fairfax County, Virginia," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy."

The spokesperson declined to provide additional details, citing the ongoing investigation being led by the Virginia State Police.

In a news release, the Virginia State Police said that 32-year-old Jared Llamado of McLean allegedly stabbed Michelle Adams, 39; Dana Bonnell, 36; Mary C. Flood, 37 and Heather Miller, 40. Adams died as a result of her injuries. A dog was also killed in the stabbing attack. The incident happened on I-495 southbound at 1:20 p.m. in Fairfax County, about 30 minutes from Washington, D.C.

Selfie of Jared Llamado.

Authorities identified Jared Llamado, 32, of McLean, as the suspect in a stabbing following a crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia. (Jared Llamado McLean Facebook)

Officials said that the stabbing followed a crash and isn't believed to be terrorism-related. 

The Virginia State Police said Llamado confronted a trooper that arrived on scene, who then shot the suspect who was armed with a knife. Llamado died at a local hospital as a result of his injuries.

The state trooper wasn't injured in the shooting.

officials block highway lanes amid heavy police presence

Police responded to a stabbing on I-495 at Little River Turnpike on March 1, 2026. (WTTG)

"A Virginia State Police trooper was called to the scene at approximately 1:17 p.m. for a reported road rage incident. When the trooper arrived on scene, he was confronted by a male suspect carrying a knife," the Virginia State Police wrote. "The trooper then shot the suspect in self-defense. The suspect, Jared Llamado, 32, of McLean, Va., was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Llamado later succumbed to those injuries. The trooper was not injured."

Dispatch audio reviewed by Fox News Digital states that the incident "started out as a property damage crash," then the suspect began "stabbing people with a knife."

The dispatch operator said that there were "multiple victims in the roadway."

Officials shut down a portion of the highway while police responded.

"I-495 and 495 Express Lanes southbound past Gallows Road is closed due to a major incident," the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Northern Virginia office said.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
