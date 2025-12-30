Politico reporter torched after saying Minnesota daycares may invoke 'stand-your-ground laws' on journalists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Politico reporter Josh Gerstein faced blowback on social media after he suggested that, "at some point, the amateur effort to knock on doors" of home daycare centers in Minnesota would intersect with the state's "robust stand-your-ground laws."

Gerstein’s Monday night post on X appeared to reference an investigation by independent journalist Nick Shirley on alleged widespread fraud at Minnesota daycare centers, which went viral earlier this week.

In the 42-minute video posted to X and YouTube, Shirley documented visits to several daycare centers in the blue state, many of which appeared largely inactive despite continuing to receive state funding.

X users were quick to criticize the Politico reporter, accusing him of suggesting home daycare operators could invoke stand-your-ground laws to deter journalists from investigating allegations of fraud.

One commenter slammed Gerstein for "inciting people to shoot journalists investigating fraud," while keeping the threat "veiled enough" to avoid legal consequences.

"'It’s legal to shoot journalists' is certainly an interesting take from Politico," Author Daniel Friedman commented under Gerstein's post.

Gerstein, who works as Politico's senior legal affairs reporter, was also mocked for his understanding of Minnesota's gun laws. One commenter told the reporter, "Not in Minnesota you ill informed putz. Minnesota is a duty to retreat state," to which Gerstein replied, "Not in your home."

While Minnesota is not a stand-your-ground state, the state does follow the Castle Doctrine at home — so a person is not required to retreat from an intruder in their house — but outside the home, Minnesota law generally requires individuals to retreat if it is safe to do so before using force.

WTB Radio host Pete Kaliner touched on this exact distinction, asking, "Shouldn't a legal affairs reporter know the difference between stand-your-ground law and castle doctrine?"

Conservative commentator Eddie Scarry offered a similar criticism of Gerstein, quipping that it's "fascinating" a legal affairs reporter would think "that’s what stand your ground laws permit."

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck jokingly asked Gerstein if the state's gun laws were the reason Politico "didn’t try to expose the fraud" allegedly taking place in Minnesota's daycares.

"We've reached the 'why don't we just shoot these people who are embarrassing us' phase," historian Carl Paulus wrote.

Politico and Gerstein did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.