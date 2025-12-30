DHS reviews citizenship cases from Somalia, other high risk countries for possible fraud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reviewing immigration and naturalization cases involving migrants from 19 countries of concern, including Somalia, to determine whether any individuals obtained American citizenship through fraud that could warrant denaturalization, DHS confirmed to Fox News.

"Under U.S. law, if an individual procures citizenship on a fraudulent basis, that is grounds for denaturalization," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to Fox News.

The review focuses on whether fraud occurred during the immigration or naturalization process, such as marriage fraud or false statements made to obtain legal status or citizenship.

The confirmation comes as Republican lawmakers have called for tougher consequences following Minnesota’s ongoing child care fraud scandal, which has involved millions of dollars in alleged misuse of federal funds.

DHS emphasized that denaturalization, or stripping of citizenship, is governed by strict legal standards and applies only under limited circumstances.

The review includes cases tied to 19 countries that DHS considers countries of concern, including Somalia. DHS did not specify how many cases are currently under review or whether any individuals have been referred for denaturalization proceedings.

Denaturalization is a rare and intense legal process. Historically, the federal government has pursued only between a dozen and a few dozen cases per year, dating back to the 1990s.

Prosecutors must prove that citizenship was obtained illegally, and denaturalization convictions require a high burden of proof that can often take years to litigate.

The scrutiny also comes as the Department of Health and Human Services moved Tuesday to freeze child care payments to Minnesota, citing alleged fraud involving daycare providers across the state.

HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill said the state had "funneled millions of taxpayer dollars to fraudulent daycares" over the past decade, prompting the agency to halt payments while the matter is reviewed.

DHS did not provide a timeline for the review or indicate whether any denaturalization cases are expected to move forward in the near future.



