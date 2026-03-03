Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island teacher accused of sexting, kissing high school boy

Alisha Crins faces two counts of third-degree sexual assault after former student files complaint with Rhode Island State Police

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
A married high school physical education teacher has been indicted on two counts of third-degree sexual assault after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a male student. 

Alisha Crins is accused of exchanging sexually suggestive messages and engaging in sexual contact with the student while he was enrolled at Ponaganset High School in Rhode Island as a 17-year-old, according to an affidavit cited by WPRI.

The investigation began after the former student filed a formal complaint with Rhode Island State Police in October, the documents obtained by WPRI show.

According to the affidavit, the student told investigators Crins began texting him while he was a sophomore after allegedly finding his cellphone number online.

Ponaganset High School main entrance sign along a wooded roadside in Rhode Island.

A sign marks the main entrance to Ponaganset High School in Rhode Island. (Google Maps)

He said she initially asked him to do work for her while she was on vacation, but the two continued communicating through text messages and social media after that plan fell through.

The student alleged the relationship escalated during his junior year. He told investigators Crins frequently complimented his appearance and once asked to wear his jersey during a school pep rally.

He further alleged Crins invited him to meet near her Cranston home, where they kissed inside his vehicle. During a later encounter, she allegedly climbed into the back seat and engaged in sexual contact, according to the affidavit. The student denied having sexual intercourse with her.

The alleged assaults took place between April 1 and June 30, 2024, per WJAR.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL COACH CHARGED WITH RAPING FOSTER DAUGHTER, SERVING VICTIM TEQUILA SHOTS: REPORT

Rhode Island State Police SUV parked near a waterfront marina.

A Rhode Island State Police cruiser parked near a waterfront with boats visible in the background. (Rhode Island State Police Facebook)

When questioned by investigators, Crins denied "getting physical" beyond a single kiss but admitted to flirting and exchanging text messages that contained "sexual innuendos," the affidavit states.

She also acknowledged sending photos and videos and told investigators the two discussed plans to have sex once he turned 18, though she said they never acted on those plans.

The Foster-Glocester Regional School District said Crins resigned from her role at the school on Oct. 1, 2025, according to WJAR.

Woman texting

File image of a woman texting. According to the affidavit, the student told investigators Crins began texting him while he was a sophomore after allegedly finding his cellphone number online. (iStock)

In a statement obtained by the outlet, the district said it is cooperating with authorities and referred further inquiries to state police.

Fox News Digital has reached out to state police for comment.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
