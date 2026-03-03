Austin bar shooting victims named as FBI investigates potential terrorism nexus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have revealed the identities of the three victims who were killed in a suspected terrorist shooting at a Texas bar over the weekend.

Savitha Shan, 21, Jorge Pederson, 30, and Ryder Harrington, 19, were identified as the three people who were gunned down at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin on Sunday morning, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

Initial reports indicated that two civilians and the gunman were killed and 14 injured in the overnight shooting at a popular nightlife venue near the University of Texas in Austin.

However, Pederson was subsequently taken off of life support on Monday, APD said.

In the wake of the shooting, Pederson is being remembered as "an inspiration in mixed martial arts," an online fundraiser set up to cover funeral costs said.

"His impact at the gym was that of a welcoming, warm and tough presence that changed many lives for the better," the tribute continued. "Jorge showed many new fighters that their dreams were attainable through hard work and dedication, no matter who you are."

Shan was a dual-degree honor student at the University of Texas at Austin and was heavily engaged in on-campus life, including serving as a member of the executive board of the Indian Students Association. She was an only child, according to her family.

"Savitha was a bright, compassionate, and deeply caring young woman whose presence brought warmth, comfort, and joy to everyone who knew her," Shan's family wrote in a statement.

"She believed in working hard, serving others, and living with integrity. Beyond her academic achievements, she generously gave her time through volunteer service and community involvement, always seeking to uplift those around her."

In a statement on X, UT Austin President Jim Davis described Shan as "a child of loving parents, a loyal friend to many and a Longhorn preparing to change the world."

AUSTIN MASS SHOOTING: TIMELINE TRACES SUSPECT’S RAP SHEET AS TERROR LINK PROBED

Additionally, Longhorn assistant professor Russ Finney wrote in a social media post that Shan was "one of our superstar students at UT Austin McCombs School of Business" and was set to graduate in May.

Harrington, a student at Texas Tech University who was last enrolled at the school in the fall 2025 semester, is being remembered as a "beloved son, brother and friend" by his fraternity, Beta Theta Pi.

"From the moment he joined our brotherhood, he brought a light that was impossible to ignore," the fraternity posted in a tribute on Instagram.

In a post to social media , Reed Harrington referred to his brother as "the best mix" of their family.

PAXTON DEMANDS STRICTER VETTING AFTER DEADLY TEXAS RAMPAGE BY SUSPECT WHO WAS NATURALIZED CITIZEN

"It is unfair, to say the least, that my little brother was only given 19 years on this earth," Reed Harrington continued. "Watching the man he had become, and seeing all the lives he touched, leaves me certain that this world was robbed of a great future."

Pederson, Shan and Harrington were shot when Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen born in Senegal who lived in Pflugerville, Texas, opened fire on the popular nightlife hub near the University of Texas at Austin just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to Police Chief Lisa Davis, the gunman "put his flashers on, rolled down his window and began using a pistol shooting out of his car windows, striking patrons of the bar that were on the patio and that were in front of the bar."

From there, the gunman drove westbound on Sixth Street to Wood Street, parked his vehicle and exited holding a rifle while continuing to shoot at pedestrians without ever entering the bar.

AUSTIN SHOOTING SUSPECT WORE IRANIAN FLAG SHIRT DURING ATTACK, SOURCES SAY

The gunman was then shot and killed by police at the scene.

The FBI has since revealed the shooting was a possible act of terrorism.

"Obviously, it's still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation, but there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism," Alex Doran, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office, said at a press conference Sunday.

"Again, it's still too early to make a determination on that. That's why we are investigating it very closely with our partners with Austin police department," Doran added.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has also been deployed to aid in the ongoing investigation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're just at this point prepared to say that it was potentially an act of terrorism," he said.

At least two additional victims remain in critical condition, according to authorities.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.