Tarot influencer’s claims in Idaho college murders case spark courtroom reckoning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal jury in Boise awarded $10 million to a University of Idaho professor after finding a Texas TikToker financially liable for spreading false claims that linked her to the 2022 stabbing deaths of four college students.

The decision came Friday in U.S. District Court in the case of Scofield v. Guillard. Jurors awarded $7.5 million in punitive damages and $2.5 million in compensatory damages, according to court records and reporting by the Idaho Statesman.

Professor Rebecca Scofield, who chairs the university’s history department, filed suit in December 2022 against Houston resident Ashley Guillard. The lawsuit stemmed from a series of TikTok videos in which Guillard alleged, without evidence, that Scofield had a romantic relationship with one of the victims and arranged the killings.

The victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022. The crime drew nationwide attention and left the campus community reeling.

Authorities later arrested Bryan Kohberger, a criminology doctoral student at nearby Washington State University at the time. He ultimately pleaded guilty in a deal that spared him the death penalty and is now serving four consecutive life sentences in an Idaho state prison.

In a statement to Fox News Digital following the verdict, Scofield expressed gratitude to the jury and said she hopes to close a painful chapter.

"I want to thank the jury for their time and attention to this case. The judge had already ruled as a matter of law that the statements were false. The $10 million verdict reinforces the judge’s decision and sends the clear message that false statements online have consequences in the real world for real people and are unacceptable in our community," Scofield said.

BRYAN KOHBERGER FIGHTS $27K RESTITUTION FOR VICTIMS’ FAMILIES WHILE TAKING MONEY BEHIND BARS

"The murders of the four students on November 13, 2022, was the darkest chapter in our university’s history. Today’s decision shows that respect and care should always be granted to victims during these tragedies. I am hopeful that this difficult chapter in my life is over, and I can return to a more normal life with my family and the wonderful Moscow community."

Court filings show that in June 2024, Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco determined that Guillard’s statements were legally defamatory, leaving only the question of monetary damages for a jury to decide.

According to the complaint, Guillard began posting videos in late November 2022 claiming Scofield had secretly been involved with one of the students and had "ordered" the killings. The lawsuit states Scofield had never met any of the victims and was out of state when the murders occurred.

IDAHO MURDER VICTIMS' FAMILIES EXPRESS OUTRAGE AFTER CRIME SCENE PHOTOS ACCIDENTALLY RELEASED

The filing further alleges that Guillard continued publishing the accusations even after receiving cease-and-desist letters and after police publicly indicated Scofield was not connected to the crime.

At the time, Guillard’s TikTok account had garnered more than 100,000 followers, with some of the videos receiving millions of interactions, according to court documents.

Scofield’s legal team argued the statements amounted to defamation because they accused her of criminal conduct and professional misconduct that could jeopardize her academic career.

During the damages trial, Scofield described the emotional toll of seeing her name associated with the murders online, according to the Idaho Statesman. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours before returning their verdict, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Guillard, who represented herself in court, has maintained that her statements were expressions of belief tied to tarot card readings, according to courtroom coverage.

It was not immediately known whether she intends to appeal. Fox News Digital has reached out to Guillard for comment.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.