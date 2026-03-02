High school senior gunned down at random while getting into rideshare months before graduation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Connecticut high school student is dead just months before graduation after being shot while getting into a rideshare car in February.

Camden Siegal, 17, a senior at William H. Hall High School in West Hartford, was hit by a stray bullet as he went to get into the rideshare while out with friends, according to WFSB.

The incident happened across from the PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 22, the outlet reported.

Siegal was transported to a local hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries.

He was not the intended target in the shooting, the Hartford Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Authorities have not identified a suspect in the shooting and no arrests have reportedly been made.

TEXAS COLLEGE STUDENT IDENTIFIED AMONG VICTIMS IN AUSTIN BAR SHOOTING PROBED AS POSSIBLE TERROR ATTACK

In a statement, Siegal’s family mourned the loss of the high school student, who was set to graduate in the spring.

"Camden was the light of our lives, and we are devastated and heartbroken by his loss," the family said, according to WFSP. "Today, we are honoring and remembering a beautiful soul who touched so many lives in his short time with us."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP



In a separate statement, the family added: "He made a tremendous impact on his friends and family through everyday kindness, steady support and genuine care. Though Camden’s time with us was far too short, the love he gave and the memories he created will remain in our hearts forever."