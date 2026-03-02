Expand / Collapse search
Homicide

High school senior gunned down at random while getting into rideshare months before graduation

Family mourns 17-year-old who was struck by stray bullet while out with friends, no arrests made

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
A Connecticut high school student is dead just months before graduation after being shot while getting into a rideshare car in February. 

Camden Siegal, 17, a senior at William H. Hall High School in West Hartford, was hit by a stray bullet as he went to get into the rideshare while out with friends, according to WFSB. 

The incident happened across from the PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 22, the outlet reported. 

17-year-old Camden Siegal was shot as he went to get into an Uber while out with friends in Connecticut

17-year-old Camden Siegal, a senior at William H. Hall High School in West Hartford, was shot as he went to get into a rideshare car while out with friends in Connecticut on Feb. 22, 2026, according to WFSB. (The Family of Camden Siegal)

Siegal was transported to a local hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries.

He was not the intended target in the shooting, the Hartford Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Authorities have not identified a suspect in the shooting and no arrests have reportedly been made. 

TEXAS COLLEGE STUDENT IDENTIFIED AMONG VICTIMS IN AUSTIN BAR SHOOTING PROBED AS POSSIBLE TERROR ATTACK

PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut

The incident happened across from the PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 22, the outlet reported.  (Jim Michaud/Connecticut Post via Getty Images)

In a statement, Siegal’s family mourned the loss of the high school student, who was set to graduate in the spring. 

"Camden was the light of our lives, and we are devastated and heartbroken by his loss," the family said, according to WFSP. "Today, we are honoring and remembering a beautiful soul who touched so many lives in his short time with us."

William H. Hall High School in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Camden Siegal was a senior at William H. Hall High School in West Hartford, Connecticut, according to reports. (Google Maps)

In a separate statement, the family added: "He made a tremendous impact on his friends and family through everyday kindness, steady support and genuine care. Though Camden’s time with us was far too short, the love he gave and the memories he created will remain in our hearts forever."

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
