Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Sheriff says authorities looking into car caught on Ring cam, haven't made ID yet

TUCSON, Ariz. – Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said authorities are "looking into" the car caught on Nancy Guthrie's neighbors' Ring camera footage that appeared shortly after she disappeared.

Nanos made the remarks in an interview with NBC News, referencing Ring camera footage obtained by Fox News Digital from a resident in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood. The video shows 12 vehicles driving by on the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s suspected abduction, including activity around 2:30 a.m., roughly the same time authorities say the 84-year-old’s pacemaker last synced with her iPhone.

When Nanos was asked specifically about the Ring camera video obtained by Fox News Digital, he said: "We're aware of it, and we're looking into it. Just like any other piece of evidence."

"Have you been able to identify the car that drove past at 2:36 a.m.?" NBC's Liz Kreutz asked Nanos.

"No," Nanos responded.

"But you're looking to identify it?" Kreutz asked.

"We're looking at that vehicle as well as hundreds of thousands of other vehicles that were out driving that time of day," Nanos said.

During the interview, Nanos said he thinks investigators are "closer" to finding a suspect or suspects.

"I think the investigators are definitely closer. We got a lot of intel, a lot of leads, but now it's time to just go to work," he said.

Investigators continue to search for Nancy Guthrie as she has been missing for over a month. Officials believe Guthrie was forcibly taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas, who own the house where the Ring camera video was recorded, told Fox News Digital that police hadn't canvassed their neighborhood prior to sharing the video.

In an Instagram video released Feb. 24, Savannah Guthrie announced a family reward of up to $1 million for the recovery of Nancy Guthrie, her mother. The family is also making a $500,000 donation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she said.

People with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance are asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.