U.S.

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Sheriff says authorities looking into car caught on Ring cam, haven't made ID yet

Chris Nanos says authorities are 'looking into' vehicle caught on camera around time of 84-year-old's suspected abduction

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Michael Ruiz Fox News
Ring video shows vehicles on outskirts of Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood morning of abduction Video

Ring video shows vehicles on outskirts of Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood morning of abduction

Homeowners on Camino Real, a backroad out of the Catalina Foothills, say they have a camera facing the street that was not previously checked by authorities. (Credit: Courtesy of Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas)

TUCSON, Ariz. – Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said authorities are "looking into" the car caught on Nancy Guthrie's neighbors' Ring camera footage that appeared shortly after she disappeared.

Nanos made the remarks in an interview with NBC News, referencing Ring camera footage obtained by Fox News Digital from a resident in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood. The video shows 12 vehicles driving by on the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s suspected abduction, including activity around 2:30 a.m., roughly the same time authorities say the 84-year-old’s pacemaker last synced with her iPhone.

When Nanos was asked specifically about the Ring camera video obtained by Fox News Digital, he said: "We're aware of it, and we're looking into it. Just like any other piece of evidence."

"Have you been able to identify the car that drove past at 2:36 a.m.?" NBC's Liz Kreutz asked Nanos.

Nancy Guthrie and Sheriff Chris Nanos

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, with investigators treating the case as an apparent abduction. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said no new names were being looked at in the case and hinted at technological challenges related to DNA. ( Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images; Courtesy of NBC)

"No," Nanos responded.

"But you're looking to identify it?" Kreutz asked.

Investigator searching the grounds of Nancy Guthrie's property in the Catalina Foothills.

A law enforcement agent checks vegetation areas around Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2026. (Ty ONeil/AP Photo)

"We're looking at that vehicle as well as hundreds of thousands of other vehicles that were out driving that time of day," Nanos said.

During the interview, Nanos said he thinks investigators are "closer" to finding a suspect or suspects.

Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie posing together for a photo.

An undated photo of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie was provided by NBC in response to the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of the "Today" show host. (Courtesy of NBC)

"I think the investigators are definitely closer. We got a lot of intel, a lot of leads, but now it's time to just go to work," he said.

Investigators continue to search for Nancy Guthrie as she has been missing for over a month. Officials believe Guthrie was forcibly taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas, who own the house where the Ring camera video was recorded, told Fox News Digital that police hadn't canvassed their neighborhood prior to sharing the video.

In an Instagram video released Feb. 24, Savannah Guthrie announced a family reward of up to $1 million for the recovery of Nancy Guthrie, her mother. The family is also making a $500,000 donation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she said.

Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie posing together for a photo.

An undated photo of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie. (Courtesy of NBC)

People with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance are asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
