Wild video shows speeding car going airborne, ejects driver into backyard pool

Terrifying footage from a southern Nevada home surveillance video shows the moment a car crashes through a backyard wall, goes airborne and ejects the driver into a private swimming pool.

The incident happened late Dec. 15 in Laughlin, according to FOX 5 Las Vegas.

According to police and a crash report seen by the outlet, the driver was allegedly speeding moments before failing to stop and slammed into and through the concrete wall.

Footage also shows the impact sending the white vehicle rotating through the air in the dark.

It strikes the roof of the backyard pool house before landing on the property at the edge of the pool.

After the crash, the driver can be seen floundering in the pool after being ejected from her vehicle.

Homeowner Cletis Reed told FOX 5 he heard a loud crash that sounded "like a freight train" and rushed outside, only to find his backyard destroyed and a woman floating in his pool.

"I figured something happened in the street, and I came out to see my entire backyard destroyed," Reed said.

"Everything was just blown up. The patio is on the ground, the lady is floating in my pool."

Reed also described how he had been moments away from getting into his hot tub, which was located near the wall that collapsed during the crash.

"I popped the cover on and thought I needed to tell my wife something," Reed said. "By the grace of God, I’m here. If I was standing there, I would have been dead."

The driver landed in the shallow end of the pool, which Reed said is only about waist-deep and surrounded by concrete and block walls.

"She was blessed, and I was blessed," Reed said.

Reed and others pulled the driver from the water. He said she was conscious but disoriented and moaning.

About 15 minutes later, Reed said, she was standing and being interviewed by police.

The vehicle landed in such a difficult position that a tow truck had to use a crane to remove it from the backyard.

Reed told FOX 5 how he invested his retirement savings into building his backyard oasis, including the resort-style pool.

The crash destroyed the patio and contaminated the 25,000-gallon pool with motor oil. Reed estimates repairs could cost nearly $300,000 and said the pool may need to be completely drained.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Arizona.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.