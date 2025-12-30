Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin joins Chappell Roan backtracking on Brigitte Bardot tribute

The late French star had been convicted many times for 'inciting racial hatred'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
French actress Brigitte Bardot dies at 91 Video

French actress Brigitte Bardot dies at 91

French actress Brigitte Bardot, known for her starring role in And God Created Woman, has passed away at the age of 91.

Apple Martin, the daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Martin, joined singer Chappell Roan in walking back her tribute to French actress Brigitte Bardot after learning about Bardot's political views.

After learning about Bardot's death at age 91 on Sunday, Martin posted a tribute to the actress on Instagram. However, by Monday, the post was removed, and Martin had made a new post on Instagram Story denouncing Bardot's views.

"I was completely unaware of Bardots [sic] views and will never support any kind of hatred directed at anyone," she wrote. "She is not the person I thought she was whatsoever."

Apple Martin's Instagram Story post

Apple Martin walked back a tribute to Brigitte Bardot on Instagram (Screenshot/Instagram)

Martin’s new post followed backlash to Chappell Roan’s tribute, in which the singer had written that Bardot inspired her 2023 hit, "Red Wine Supernova," and wished Bardot would "rest in peace."

The "Pink Pony Club" singer later deleted the post and clarified her thoughts after learning about Bardot's history.

"Holy s--- I did not know all that insane s--- Ms. Bardot stood for [obviously] I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Bardot, best known for her starring role in "And God Created Woman," was convicted multiple times for inciting racial hatred. Many of her convictions stemmed from statements opposing halal slaughter and kosher food practices, which courts ruled crossed into stigmatizing Muslim and Jewish communities, according to The Daily Mail.

Pop star Chappell Roan and late actress Brigitte Bardot in a split image

Singer Chappell Roan (left) had previously walked back a tribute to actor and model Brigitte Bardot (right). (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (left); Hulton Archive/Getty Images (right))

She also made negative remarks about gay people, describing them as "fairground freaks" in her book, "A Scream in the Silence."

A French court on the island of La Réunion fined Bardot 20,000 euros in connection with a 2019 incident in which she referred to the island’s inhabitants as "savages," comments prosecutors said constituted incitement to hatred.

Since her death, some media outlets, including the New York Times, have sought to address Bardot's "far-right" views in their coverage of her life and legacy.

For example, an opinion piece for Vogue Magazine on Monday cautioned fans from "absolving" Bardot of her views because of her death.

Apple Martin

British-US singer Apple Martin attends the NY premiere of "Marty Supreme" in New York on December 16, 2025.  (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

"Death often has a kind of flattening effect on legacy. It’s hard to talk about a celebrity like Bardot—someone who brought entertainment and joy to millions, yet also sowed hatred and bigotry—with the requisite amount of nuance. But it’s our collective responsibility not to let her legendary beauty and talent obscure the ugliness of her Islamophobia, sexism, and far-right apologia," the article read.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

