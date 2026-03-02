Network funded by pro-CCP tech tycoon targets Palantir amid anti-US protests that support the regime in Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: As communist leaders in China oppose U.S.-Israeli military action against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a pro-China network funded by Neville Roy Singham, a Marxist American tech tycoon based in Shanghai, is moving to sabotage America’s war footing against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A coalition of far-left organizations, including the Party for Socialism and Liberation, is planning a protest against Palantir Technologies’ new headquarters outside outside Miami on Tuesday. As reported, Fox News Digital has hired Palantir to build newsroom tools.

In recent years, Palantir has been working with the U.S. Defense Department in an initiative called Project Maven, which is using machine learning and artificial intelligence in military and intelligence operations. A Palantir spokesperson declined to comment. It's understood U.S. officials used intelligence from Project Maven in the recent military operation in Venezuela and also this weekend's joint U.S.-Israel strikes against Iran.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation is part of a wider network funded by Singham that includes the People’s Forum, a New York-based "incubator" for far-left groups including chapters of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, CodePink Women for Peace, co-founded by Singham's wife, Jodie Evans, and the ANSWER Coalition, which is led by self-described communists.

While many media outlets continue to report these protests as "organic" and "grassroots," Fox News Digital investigations have chronicled that they are well-coordinated and well-funded as part of a wider anti-U.S. strategy in the Singham network.

Lawmakers on the Senate House Ways and Means Committee and the House Oversight Committee have opened investigations into how this network is parroting the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party as it jockeys with the U.S. for power in Asia, Europe, South America and the world.

At 2:34 a.m. ET early Saturday morning, 10 minutes before Trump announced that the U.S. and Israel had launched an offensive against Iran, the ANSWER Coalition announced, "EMERGENCY NATIONWIDE DAY OF ACTION TODAY, SAT. FEB 28 — STOP THE WAR WITH IRAN!"

OVERSIGHT DEMANDS DOJ ANSWERS ON FOREIGN FUNDING OF AGITATOR GROUPS AS IRAN, ANTI-ICE PROTESTS CONTINUE

All weekend, the Party for Socialism and Liberation sent its foot soldiers onto the streets from Boston to Los Angeles to coordinate the protests against the U.S. and supporting the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Then, the Miami chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation joined other socialists in the area Monday to again protest the U.S., this time assembling on West Palm Beach.

Now, for Tuesday, the Miami chapter is promoting the anti-Palantir protest, along with other organizations, putting an "X" over Palantir’s logo and branding the demonstration the "Florida Unwelcome Party," or "Pa’ Fuera Palantir" in Spanish, as the company moves its headquarters to the Miami area from Colorado.

The protest, scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Aventura, Fla., at the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and NE 195th Street, near Palantir's new Florida headquarters, represents an escalation in the pro-China group's attacks on the U.S. Other groups involved in the action include self-described communist organizations, including the All-African People’s Revolutionary Party and the South Florida Anti-War Action Committee.

After the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas in Israel, this network targeted U.S. defense contractors for supporting Israel in its war against Hamas. It has targeted Palantir for months in Denver, New York, Washington, D.C., Palo Alto, Calif., and cities in Europe, with CodePink protesters once crashing a talk by founder Alex Karp. Its network includes groups that self-describe as socialist or communist, including Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

In recent months, protests by the Singham network have widened to include demonstrations against contractors that support Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in Minneapolis and around the country.

Now, since the U.S. and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, the network's focus has expanded to include companies they allege are supporting U.S. military actions on Iran, with new pre-printed signs, again echoing talking points also expressed by Chinese Communist Party leaders in Beijing, opposing the U.S. "empire."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP