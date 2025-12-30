Expand / Collapse search
Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK's granddaughter, dies at 35 after year-and-a-half leukemia battle

Environmental journalist was daughter of Caroline Kennedy and battled acute myeloid leukemia

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Kennedy granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg dies of cancer at 35

Kennedy granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg dies of cancer at 35

'America Reports' has the latest on the life of Tatiana Schlossberg, who announced her diagnosis with acute myeloid leukemia in November.

Tatiana Schlossberg, the environmental journalist and author who was the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 35, her family announced.

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," the family said in a statement shared via the JFK Library Foundation’s Instagram account Tuesday.

Born and raised in New York City, Schlossberg was the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and the granddaughter of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and JFK.

Tatiana Schlossberg in a blue blazer

Tatiana Schlossberg has died at age 35 following a cancer battle. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

She built a career as a voice on climate and environmental issues after earning a bachelor's in history from Yale University and a master’s degree in American history from the University of Oxford.

In 2024, Schlossberg was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and shared her experience publicly in a personal essay for The New Yorker in November 2025.

"My parents and my brother and sister, too, have been raising my children and sitting in my various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half," she wrote at the time.

Schlossberg also explained how doctors discovered her disease while she was hospitalized after giving birth to her second child, a daughter.

She explained in her essay how doctors spotted that her white-blood-cell count "looked strange."

Tatiana with her mother Caroline Kennedy and Prince William at the JFK library

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, tours the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with U.S. Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, Jack Kennedy Schlossberg and Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg in Boston, Dec. 2, 2022. (Matt Stone/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

She and her husband, George Moran, who she had married in 2017, also had a son.

After hearing from a doctor that she had "a year, maybe" to live, Schlossberg told how her first thought was that "my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me."

In her essay she also predicted that her son "might have a few memories, but he’ll probably start confusing them with pictures he sees or stories he hears."

At the time, Schlossberg said she had experienced a postpartum hemorrhage that nearly claimed her life. 

Tatiana with brother Jack in 2013 watching mother's confirmation hearing in congress

Caroline Kennedy's children, Jack and Tatiana Schlossberg, listen as their mother goes before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee for questioning during her nomination as U.S. ambassador to Japan in 2013. (ImageCatcher News Service/Corbis via Getty Images)

Schlossberg’s family history has been marked by loss.

Caroline Kennedy was five days away from her sixth birthday when her father, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. 

Her mother was Jacqueline Kennedy. Decades later, Caroline also lost her only living sibling, John F. Kennedy Jr., in a plane crash in 1999.

Before her diagnosis, Shlossberg had been planning a research project focused on ocean conservation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

