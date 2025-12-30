Mamdani taps controversial lawyer who defended al Qaeda terrorist for top role: 'Powerful advocate'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Socialist New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced on Tuesday that he is appointing controversial lawyer Ramzi Kassem, who defended al Qaeda terrorist Ahmed al-Darbi in court, as the city’s top attorney.

Mamdani, who will take office on Jan. 1, announced he was appointing Kassem as New York City’s chief counsel, the top legal role in the city. He also shared that he is appointing Steven Banks a self-proclaimed "social justice attorney" as corporation counsel and Helen Arteaga as deputy mayor for health and human services.

Kassem’s record includes serving as a senior policy advisor for immigration on the White House Domestic Policy Council under former President Joe Biden.

Kassem served as lead counsel in al-Darbi’s defense. In 2014, al-Darbi pled guilty before a U.S. military commission to conspiracy in connection with an al Qaeda terrorist plot to bomb the French oil tanker MV Limburg off the coast of Yemen. One civilian was killed in the attack and several others were injured. He was convicted of the crime in 2017 and was transferred by the Trump administration in 2018 to Saudi Arabia's custody.

"While it may not make him whole, my hope is that repatriation at least marks the end of injustice for Ahmed," Kassem said at the time of the transfer, adding he had "16 long and painful years in captivity."

In 2025, Kassem represented anti-Israel activist and Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil who was arrested by ICE for his alleged role in leading antisemitic demonstrations on campus. Khalil has since been released, though his legal case is ongoing.

Announcing the appointment, Mamdani said, "I will turn to Ramzi for his remarkable experience and his commitment to defending those too often abandoned by our legal system."

The mayor-elect said that "City Hall will be stronger with him in it, and our work of building a more prosperous city for all will have a powerful advocate."

"My sincere hope is that New Yorkers who have long felt on the margins of this city, the homeless veteran straining to survive, the patient searching for the care that they need, an immigrant trying to get by will feel that they now have leaders in their corner who understand their struggles and care to fight for them," Mamdani went on, adding, "That is the city I want to build. The prosperity I intend to deliver and the leadership that has too long been lacking."

Kassem thanked Mamdani for the appointment, saying he considers it a "call of duty to serve the city that I've called home, the city that embraced me."

"I grew up in war-torn countries in the Middle East, authoritarian regimes, and New York City was really my first stable and permanent home," said Kassem. "This is an opportunity for me to repay that debt. I've been trying to repay that debt ever since I came to this country, ever since I immigrated."

Kassem is the founder of the Creating Law Enforcement Accountability & Responsibility (CLEAR) law clinic, a project that, according to its website, has a mandate "to support Muslim and all other client, communities, and movements in the New York City area and beyond that are targeted by local, state, or federal government agencies under the guise of national security and counterterrorism."