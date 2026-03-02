Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Airlines

New Jersey-bound United flight makes emergency landing at LAX after engine fire

Flight 2127 bound for Newark turned around an hour after takeoff from Los Angeles with 256 passengers and 12 crew aboard

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
United flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles amid engine trouble Video

United flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles amid engine trouble

The New Jersey-bound flight turned around an hour into the trip amid left engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. (KTTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey-bound United Airlines flight that took off Monday in Los Angeles made an emergency landing shortly after departure due to an engine fire, aviation officials said. 

United Airlines Flight 2127 took off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) around 10:15 a.m. before turning around an hour later because of a left engine issue, the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital. 

United flight 2127 safely returned to Los Angeles to address an issue with one of the engines," United told Fox News Digital. "Customers deplaned via slides and airstairs and were bused to the terminal.

A United Airlines plane at LAX

A United Airlines airplane made an emergency landing Monday at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) following a fire in the left engine, authorities said.  (KTTV)

The airline said none of the 256 passengers and 12 crew members on board the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jet were injured. The FAA didn't specify the issue with the left engine.

Video footage of the plane on the tarmac shows smoke coming out of one of the engines as firefighters blast water inside. 

AMERICA’S AIRPORT AFFORDABILITY GAP: CITIES WHERE TRAVEL COSTS ARE CRUSHING FAMILIES 

LAX logo

Air traffic is seen on the runway at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 25, 2022. Los Angeles Police Department said they were aware of the protest, and asked people to stay away due to the traffic impact. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

The airliner was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport before it turned around. The FAA said the incident is under investigation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A spokesperson for LAX declined to comment and referred any inquires to United. 

United Airlines plane

A United Airlines plane bound for LAX turned around mid-flight after a "potential security concern." (Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The passengers were bused to a terminal and a different aircraft was arranged to fly them to their destination, United said. 

"We are grateful to our pilots and flight attendants for their quick actions to keep our customers safe," the airline said. 

Related Article

Delta pilot tells control tower 'we lost left engine' as flight ignites runway fire
Delta pilot tells control tower 'we lost left engine' as flight ignites runway fire

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue