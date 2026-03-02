New Jersey-bound United flight makes emergency landing at LAX after engine fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey-bound United Airlines flight that took off Monday in Los Angeles made an emergency landing shortly after departure due to an engine fire, aviation officials said.

United Airlines Flight 2127 took off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) around 10:15 a.m. before turning around an hour later because of a left engine issue, the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital.

United flight 2127 safely returned to Los Angeles to address an issue with one of the engines," United told Fox News Digital. "Customers deplaned via slides and airstairs and were bused to the terminal.

The airline said none of the 256 passengers and 12 crew members on board the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jet were injured. The FAA didn't specify the issue with the left engine.

Video footage of the plane on the tarmac shows smoke coming out of one of the engines as firefighters blast water inside.

AMERICA’S AIRPORT AFFORDABILITY GAP: CITIES WHERE TRAVEL COSTS ARE CRUSHING FAMILIES

The airliner was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport before it turned around. The FAA said the incident is under investigation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A spokesperson for LAX declined to comment and referred any inquires to United.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The passengers were bused to a terminal and a different aircraft was arranged to fly them to their destination, United said.

"We are grateful to our pilots and flight attendants for their quick actions to keep our customers safe," the airline said.