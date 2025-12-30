Erika Kirk opens up about grief and faith at Christmas: ‘Life is different now’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk shared an emotional Christmas message Tuesday, reflecting on life after the death of her husband, saying how faith and devotion continue to guide her as she navigates grief and raises her children.

Kirk, the wife of the late conservative icon and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk, shared pictures and videos on Instagram of her two children celebrating Christmas, and describing how she’s balancing old traditions with new ones.

"This Christmas we tucked away. And while the world, again, kept being the world, I loved settling into a space of continued healing where silence is golden and is a statement in itself," Kirk wrote. "The outpouring from our loved ones, has been a sacred and holy balm to our hearts."

Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, at the age of 31, leaving behind Erika and their two children — a daughter born in 2022, and a son born in 2024.

Kirk acknowledged that "life is different now" and sometimes painful, adding that she keeps many of her husband’s belongings undisturbed, including his socks, shoes and vitamins, which she described as love notes from Heaven.

She also addressed outside scrutiny directed at her, saying that "none of it shakes me."

"Their words, accusations, assumptions, and slander don’t land, they don’t burn. Never will. I owe the world nothing," Kirk wrote.

The TPUSA CEO said she hopes her message encourages other wives to remain deeply devoted to their spouses, even during difficult moments.

"When your heart is set on letting your love story be one of deep devotion and self-sacrifice instead of self-serving, the Lord will use your marriage in ways completely hard to explain," she said.

Kirk shared videos of her children opening Christmas gifts and listening to carols and ended her post by wishing her late husband a Merry Christmas, saying she continues to cherish what she believes are reminders of his love from Heaven.