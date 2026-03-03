Cincinnati mayor opposes judge's move to grant bail to convicted felon linked to mass shooting gun battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati's mayor on Tuesday opposed a move by a judge to grant bail to one of two suspects, who has multiple previous convictions, allegedly linked to a mass shooting during a gun battle with one another that injured nine people at a crowded weekend concert.

In a statement, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the $50,000 bond given to Franeek Cobb, 24, "extremely concerning," saying it's a public safety issue.

"The decision to allow for the release of the accused is problematic and extremely concerning, and I stand in opposition," the mayor said. "This is a community safety issue. The accused, after such a horrific event involving so many victims, should not be on the streets during the court process.

Pureval said he spoke with the City Law Department for its perspective, and Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich to make the following requests: a fast-tracked grand jury hearing, and ensuring Cobb remains in custody during the course of his legal proceedings.

Under state law, Cobb’s case will go to a grand jury within 10 days for formal charges, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office told Fox News Digital.

Cobb and Derrick Long, 29, are accused of shooting nine people during a gunfire exchange at the Riverfront Live music venue in Cincinnati’s East End early Sunday. About 800 people were inside at the time, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Cobb had a personal grudge against someone he saw at the venue and opened fire, LocaL 12 reported. A prosecutor asked a judge to set a high bond for Cobb, citing his previous conviction that bars him from having a firearm.

Both men are charged with one count of felonious assault.

As Cobb was granted bond, federal prosecutors were charging both suspects with illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon on Tuesday.

The state charges will go forward first, the Prosecutor's Office said, but if Cobb posts bond, he would immediately be taken into federal custody.

Cobb was inside the venue when he spotted Long and opened fire, causing patrons to seek cover, the Justice Department said. Long fell to the ground before allegedly brandishing a firearm and firing multiple gunshots toward Cobb.

"Gun violence in Cincinnati must end," U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace said in a statement announcing the federal charges. "Our top priority is protecting our communities and holding accountable those who threaten them. If you pull a trigger in an illegal act of violence or otherwise illegally possess a firearm or ammunition, rest assured we will do everything we can to send you to federal prison.".

Investigators seized a handgun that Cobb allegedly dropped at the bar while fleeing the scene. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) determined casings recovered from the area where Long was shooting were all fired from the same .45 caliber gun.

Cobb has a 2022 felony conviction of having weapons while under disability. Long has several prior felony convictions, including one case involving trafficking in heroin and another for trafficking fentanyl, as well as failure to comply, carrying concealed weapons, arson and receiving stolen property.

Cobb and Long face up to 15 years on the federal charges.