REBECCA GRANT: Trump’s 8 biggest national security wins of 2025

President Donald J. Trump is wielding America’s precision military power and economic might around the globe like no other president before him. Here are eight wins that have led to the 100% restoration of American leadership.

1. Operation Midnight Hammer

Seven B-2 bombers dropped specially designed precision munitions down the airshafts of Iran’s nuclear weapons fabrication sites. Iran’s threshold nuclear weapons capability was obliterated. Yes, Israeli attacks had pounded Iran air defense sites, but it took over 100 U.S. warplanes and a massive bridge of air-refueling tankers to carry out the strike on Jun. 22. Trump said consistently Iran would never have a nuclear weapon. "I don’t know if they took him seriously until the night the B-2 bombers went to Fordow," U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said later. The world is safer and this will be the standout military decision of Trump’s presidency.

2. Gaza ceasefire

Only Trump could have pulled this off. On Oct. 8, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire and that Hamas would return hostages. Trump then assembled most of the major world leaders in Egypt to get behind the deal. The Gaza deal vindicated Trump’s tactic of relentless negotiation, personalized and elevated by the leadership of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Much work remains, but the Abraham Accords process is back on track.

3. The F-47

After years of delay under the Biden administration, Trump awarded the F-47 contract to Boeing on Mar. 21 to build the Air Force’s sixth-generation fighter. Airpower is the backbone of America’s global power. This was proven in World War II, from Midway to Normandy and across the globe. American airpower has shaped every conflict since then. With the F-47, Trump commits to dominance in advanced engine technology, sixth-generation fighters and combat drone wingmen. Now if they could only buy the U.S. Navy its new F/A-XX fighter plane to extend aircraft carrier attack range.

4. Venezuela and the Western Hemisphere

Speaking of aircraft carriers, the arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Caribbean on Nov. 16 doubled down on Trump’s decision to clean up the Western Hemisphere. Secretary of State Marco Rubio scored the first win in January when Panama restricted Chinese ownership interests around the Panama Canal and agreed not renew its membership in China’s Belt and Road scheme. Pressure on Maduro’s drug boats and oil tankers is meant to take down a dangerous cartel. This is also the beginning of a pitched battle for the Western Hemisphere. Victory comes when the narco-terrorists are defanged and the U.S., not China, is the business partner of choice.

5. Securing the border

The numbers talk. In October 2025, Customs and Border Patrol reported 30,573 total encounters at borders nationwide, a number 92% below the peak of the Biden administration’s 370,883 encounters in December 2024. That’s closed the pipeline for terror watch list individuals, and those mysterious Chinese crossings, too.

6. Prosperity for Ukraine

In a complete switch from the strategic stagnation of the Biden years, Trump’s dealmaking has laid out a path to prosperity for Ukraine. Step one was the joint venture on strategic minerals signed April 30. Now the peace plans negotiated by Witkoff include rapid access for Ukraine to the European Union’s common market, a goal long sought by Ukraine, plus a grain shipping route via the Black Sea and access to electricity from the immense Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Can an AI data center be far behind?

7. Putting AI on the national security agenda

Speaking of which, Trump has rewritten the criteria for national security by roping in American tech titans. Americans cannot be secure unless the U.S. AI tech stack wins the race for global primacy. We are ahead of China but not by much. Part of Trump’s haul of $20 trillion in foreign investment goes to tech infrastructure; he also recognizes our U.S. tech giants must be free to win their global market shares, from chips to data centers to AI applications. Only they have the cash to compete with China’s state-funded innovators.

8 Nigeria

ISIS lost their so-called "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq in 2019, but the threat is not gone. ISIS is a global network. Regard the Dec. 25 strikes against ISIS terrorists in Sokoto State, Nigeria, as part of a long-term strategy of batting down ISIS strongholds. U.S. forces had already carried out over 80 operations against ISIS targets in Syria just since July 2025 alone. "We will root out and eliminate terrorist jihadists wherever they hide," said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander, United States Central Command. And that was before Operation Hawkeye Strike hit 70 ISIS targets in Syria on Dec. 19. This is a war that America will continue to lead against radicalism, antisemitism and terror.

Notice what is not on this list: China. The Pentagon’s annual report on China, released Dec. 24, says the U.S. homeland is increasingly vulnerable due to China’s military build-up. China is on the way to nine aircraft carriers and 1,000 nuclear warheads. Trump’s policy has been to go quiet and reach for economic coexistence while working to reset trade deals and bring critical manufacturing back home. He’s scored points, but only the full build-out of more Navy ships, a stronger Space Force, the Golden Dome missile defenses and a whole lot of factories will deliver the win.