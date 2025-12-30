Missing elderly person found in bitter cold woods after police deploy thermal imaging drone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Pennsylvania revealed Monday that officers located a missing elderly person in a wooded area amid bitter cold temperatures, thanks to the use of a drone equipped with thermal imaging.

The West Chester Police Department (WCPD) said an officer, cross-trained as a drone pilot, stepped in after the department was contacted by a neighboring agency to assist in a search and rescue effort on Sunday.

The pilot used a drone equipped with thermal imaging and a spotlight to help guide officers on the ground to the person's location.

Photos released by authorities show the thermal imaging outline of the missing person as well as crews working on the scene.

"Last evening, West Chester Police was requested by a neighboring agency to assist with the search of an elderly person who was lost," the agency said in a post on social media.

"A WCPD officer who is cross trained as a drone pilot responded to the scene. Our officer used the drone, which is equipped with thermal imaging and a spotlight. With the drone, we located the elderly person in a wooded area, and our officer was able to direct officers on the ground to the person’s location."

Authorities said medical care was "delivered swiftly."

WCPD said technology, such as drones, played a key role in the safe recovery of the missing elderly person.

"We are proud to say that this is an example of us leveraging technology with training to deliver high quality service to our community," police said. "It’s another way we are helping to build safer and stronger communities."



Fox News Digital reached out to West Chester Police Department for more information.