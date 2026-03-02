State Department adds another country to evacuation list amid widening Iran conflict and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. State Department adds another country to evacuation list

2. Vance says Iran nuclear talks didn't 'pass the smell test' before Trump launched strikes

3. Netanyahu insists US and Israel's strikes on Iran won't lead to 'endless war'

MAJOR HEADLINES

MULLAH SUCCESSION — Firebrand anti-American cleric Alireza Arafi seen as contender to replace Iran’s Khamenei. Continue reading …

DEM DEFECTOR — Fetterman blasts Iran strike critics, Ayatollah's apologists: 'Let's see who grieves for that garbage.' Continue reading …

SEISMIC SHIFT — Hillary Clinton storms out of Epstein probe deposition: ‘Hold me in contempt now.’ Continue reading …

BACKGROUND CHECK — Timeline traces Austin mass shooting suspect’s rap sheet as terror link probed. Continue reading …

‘BRING HER HOME’ — Savannah Guthrie shares emotional message after visiting tribute to mom. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'NOT UTOPIAN' — War Secretary Pete Hegseth shares goals of Operation Epic Fury at Pentagon briefing. Continue reading …

FAMILY AUTHORITY — SCOTUS blocks California law preventing parental notification of gender transitions. Continue reading …

UNDER OATH — Former president clears President Trump of Epstein wrongdoing in House testimony. Continue reading …

WORLD FORUM — Melania Trump makes history at UN Security Council as first first lady to do so. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'MY HONOR' — President Trump breaks boycott and announces plans to attend WHCA dinner. Continue reading …

COMEDY CONTROVERSY — Tourette charity rips NBC's 'SNL' for skit featuring Mel Gibson disability excuse. Continue reading …

FACT CHECK FAIL — Liberal CNN guest backtracks, apologizes after panelist calls out false Trump quote. Continue reading …

PARTY RECKONING — Newsom keeps 30-page notebook documenting why Democrats lost as he weighs 2028 run. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: Why Trump must finish what he started with Iran’s regime. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK — Democrats rage over Trump’s Iran strikes as exiles cheer ayatollah’s fall. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

CELEBRITY OFFSPRING — Cher's son nabbed for burglary days after prep school meltdown. Continue reading …

CREATIVE CONTROL — Sydney Sweeney flaunts curves in sheer tights for her own lingerie brand. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on airport accolades and soda sensations. Take the quiz here …

SURPRISE SWAP — Lions trade David Montgomery to Texans hours after veteran's response to rumors. Continue reading …

PIZZA RESCUE — Family goes viral for takeout order in unlikeliest place. See video ...

WATCH

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE — President Trump wanted to make sure Iran could never have a nuclear weapon. See video …

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU — Why 'Operation Epic Fury' was 'necessary' and Iran won't be an ‘endless war.’ See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as the 2026 election season kicks off with high-stakes Senate primaries in Texas and a look at how both parties battle. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













