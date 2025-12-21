Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Budget travelers value 'hard-to-beat' Costco vacations, but service may not be for everyone

Service includes credit-rich cruises, bundled hotel stays and competitive rental car pricing

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
close
Expert shares tips for travelers during the holiday season Video

Expert shares tips for travelers during the holiday season

The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss year-end holiday travel.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Costco may be best known for its bulk groceries and its $1.50 hot-dog combo — but the warehouse retailer also sells vacation experiences through Costco Travel.

The service allows members to book cruises, vacation packages and rental cars through a curated selection of partners, according to Costco Travel’s website. Standalone airfare is not sold, and hotel stays are typically bundled with flights or rental cars rather than booked separately.

As travelers look for more and more ways to stretch their vacation budgets, some have turned to Costco Travel as an alternative to traditional online booking sites.

WORLD'S LARGEST CRUISE SHIP DEBUTS AS INDUSTRY EXPECTS 19 MILLION TRAVELERS

Cruises are among Costco Travel’s most prominent offerings. 

The retailer partners with major cruise lines and often includes such added incentives as onboard credits or Costco Shop Cards, according to the company’s website.

Costco exterior

In addition to Costco’s core retail business, Costco Travel offers members cruises, vacation packages and rental cars through select partners. (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Those extras can play a significant role in the overall value of a booking.

Bobby Laurie, a travel expert based in the Washington D.C. area, told Fox News Digital that Costco Travel is able to offer those perks by using commission revenue to provide added perks for travelers.

LITTLE-KNOWN 'SECONDHAND TRAVEL' TRICK HELPS TOURISTS SCORE LUXURY VACATIONS FOR LESS

"They use a portion of the commission they would normally earn and turn it back into benefits or incentives for the person booking the trip," Laurie said.

That approach appears to resonate with many travelers.

Posts on online forums such as Reddit suggest many travelers have had positive experiences with Costco Travel, particularly when it comes to customer service and rental car pricing.

Costco Wholesale in-store service displays featuring solar, travel, water softening, and home improvement promotions.

Costco Travel reinvests part of its booking commissions into customer perks and added value, a travel expert said.  (Getty Images)

Users frequently describe situations in which Costco Travel agents rebooked accommodations, found lower rates after schedule changes or helped resolve issues while travelers were already on the road.

One Reddit user wrote that a two-week rental car booked through Costco Travel was "hundreds [of dollars] cheaper than renting through the popular car rental websites."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another Reddit user said a Costco Travel agent found a lower hotel rate after an airline changed a return flight, allowing the travelers to add an extra night to their stay while receiving an $800 refund.

Still another person wrote that the Costco vacation service is "hard to beat." 

Said yet another person, "Costco has a lot of buying power at the properties it selects."

Woman pulling a suitcase along a wooden deck at a tropical resort with palm trees and a pool.

Costco Travel users frequently praise agents for rebooking trips and finding lower rates, though the service may not be ideal for everyone. (iStock)

And a different person wrote, "I enjoyed the convenience of having all the bookings (hotel, transportation, etc.) done in one place."

Even so, Costco Travel may not be the right fit for every person on the move. 

Costco Travel requires a Costco membership to book.

The service offers a more limited selection of hotels, resorts and airlines compared to major online travel agencies.

Travelers looking to customize every aspect of a trip or book boutique accommodations may find fewer options.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Costco Travel also requires a Costco membership to book, which may not make sense for travelers who do not already shop at the warehouse retailer.

As with most travel deals, the decision on whether a Costco vacation is worth it depends on the traveler's preferences.

woman at airport holding luggage

As with most travel deals, the decision about whether a vacation through Costco's services is worth it depends on the traveler's preferences. (iStock)

For some, the bundled incentives and competitive pricing can deliver meaningful savings. 

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

For others, limited options and less flexibility may be reason enough to book elsewhere.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment.

Holiday travel faces potential delays ahead of winter storms in the Northeast Video

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue