Budget travelers value 'hard-to-beat' Costco vacations, but service may not be for everyone

Costco may be best known for its bulk groceries and its $1.50 hot-dog combo — but the warehouse retailer also sells vacation experiences through Costco Travel.

The service allows members to book cruises, vacation packages and rental cars through a curated selection of partners, according to Costco Travel’s website. Standalone airfare is not sold, and hotel stays are typically bundled with flights or rental cars rather than booked separately.

As travelers look for more and more ways to stretch their vacation budgets, some have turned to Costco Travel as an alternative to traditional online booking sites.

Cruises are among Costco Travel’s most prominent offerings.

The retailer partners with major cruise lines and often includes such added incentives as onboard credits or Costco Shop Cards, according to the company’s website.

Those extras can play a significant role in the overall value of a booking.

Bobby Laurie, a travel expert based in the Washington D.C. area, told Fox News Digital that Costco Travel is able to offer those perks by using commission revenue to provide added perks for travelers.

"They use a portion of the commission they would normally earn and turn it back into benefits or incentives for the person booking the trip," Laurie said.

That approach appears to resonate with many travelers.

Posts on online forums such as Reddit suggest many travelers have had positive experiences with Costco Travel, particularly when it comes to customer service and rental car pricing.

Users frequently describe situations in which Costco Travel agents rebooked accommodations, found lower rates after schedule changes or helped resolve issues while travelers were already on the road.

One Reddit user wrote that a two-week rental car booked through Costco Travel was "hundreds [of dollars] cheaper than renting through the popular car rental websites."

Another Reddit user said a Costco Travel agent found a lower hotel rate after an airline changed a return flight, allowing the travelers to add an extra night to their stay while receiving an $800 refund.

Still another person wrote that the Costco vacation service is "hard to beat."

Said yet another person, "Costco has a lot of buying power at the properties it selects."

And a different person wrote, "I enjoyed the convenience of having all the bookings (hotel, transportation, etc.) done in one place."

Even so, Costco Travel may not be the right fit for every person on the move.

Costco Travel requires a Costco membership to book.

The service offers a more limited selection of hotels, resorts and airlines compared to major online travel agencies.

Travelers looking to customize every aspect of a trip or book boutique accommodations may find fewer options.

As with most travel deals, the decision on whether a Costco vacation is worth it depends on the traveler's preferences.

For some, the bundled incentives and competitive pricing can deliver meaningful savings.

For others, limited options and less flexibility may be reason enough to book elsewhere.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment.