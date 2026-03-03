Anti-ICE agitators convicted of stalking federal agents on livestream

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two women accused of following a federal immigration agent to his home and broadcasting it live online have been convicted of stalking by a federal jury in California.

Cynthia Raygoza of Riverside and Ashleigh Brown of Colorado, both 38, were found guilty last week of stalking a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

The pair followed the unidentified officer from a federal building in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 28, 2025 to his home. They livestreamed their pursuit on Instagram and provided directions to the house to viewers, federal prosecutors said.

They further encouraged their followers to share the livestream.

Upon arriving at the house, the pair shouted at bystanders that their "neighbor is ICE," "la migra lives here," and "ICE lives on your street and you should know."

They also shouted racial slurs at the ICE officer's wife, authorities said. The ICE officer's children witnessed the harassment, prosecutors said.

The increased traffic from onlookers in the ensuing weeks caused the victim and his family to relocate to a different county, the Justice Department said.

The move disrupted the education of the officer's children. His three-year-old son, who has a disability, lost several social and health care benefits that were tied to Los Angeles County, DOJ said.

Raygoza and Brown were found guilty of one count of stalking, for which they face up to five years in prison.

The jury found the pair not guilty, however, of one count of conspiracy to publicly disclose the personal information of a federal agent. The jury also acquitted Samane Sandra Carmona, 25, of Panorama City, of both charges she faced: conspiracy and stalking.

Raygoza and Brown are scheduled to be sentenced on June 8.