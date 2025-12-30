Mother jumps into water to save 4-year-old daughter who fell between cruise ship and dock

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mother jumped into the water without hesitation after her young daughter fell between a dock and a Carnival cruise ship in the Bahamas, prompting a frantic rescue captured on video.

The incident unfolded near Celebration Key on Grand Bahama Island and was captured from above aboard a nearby cruise ship, with video showing workers and passengers reacting as the child and her mother were in the water alongside the Carnival Sunrise.

The video was shared on TikTok by user Chelspiers, who said she was aboard the Carnival Conquest when she heard screaming outside her room and realized something was wrong along the dock.

"I’m sitting in my room on the Carnival Conquest and I hear screaming outside," she wrote. "Apparently, people fell between the dock and the Carnival Sunrise. They were pulled to safety! A mama jumped in after her baby, brave woman! Very scary situation but they were rescued quickly!"

Video shows several workers lining the edge of the dock just feet from the cruise ship, looking down and scrambling to locate a life ring as others rushed to assist.

Once a life ring was tossed into the water, additional people ran over to help, some carrying a ladder toward the edge of the dock as the rescue continued.

Moments later, the 4-year-old child was pulled up to safety using the life ring, drawing cheers from onlookers watching the dramatic rescue unfold.

A short time later, the mother was pulled back onto the dock. As the cheering faded, she could be heard sobbing, overcome by the frightening moments that had just passed.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the incident in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying the child briefly walked away before falling into the water and that crew members responded immediately.

"A 4-year-old girl briefly walked away from her mother and fell into the water," a spokesperson for the company said. "Her mother immediately jumped in after her. Our ship and security team quickly brought them both to safety, and our medical team evaluated them.

"Both are doing well and enjoyed the rest of the day in Celebration Key," the spokesperson added.

In a follow-up post shared days later, Chelspiers said she heard directly from the child’s mother, who confirmed both she and her daughter were physically OK following the incident and described the experience as traumatic but expressed gratitude that it ended without serious injury.

"I just received a message from the mother, the woman that jumped in after her child. She said they’re fine, traumatized, but fine," Chelspiers wrote on TikTok. "I’m so glad this all turned out ok and everyone was brought to safety. She was a brave woman, but any mother would do the same! Wishing their family a happy holiday and all the health and happiness this holiday season."

The video sparked an outpouring of reactions on social media, with viewers praising the mother’s instinctive response and expressing relief that the child was rescued.

"She is a hero. Period. No matter how this ACCIDENT happened… She didn’t have time to be fearful. She jumped in and saved her baby," one user wrote. "Her sobbing afterwards was her allowing herself to be terrified of what could have been. What a positive outcome but a horrible traumatic experience for all."

"So glad they’re safe!" another user wrote. "As a mother who can’t swim, I would jump in after mine in a heartbeat as well!!! #amotherslove"