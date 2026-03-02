Austin mass shooting: Timeline traces suspect’s rap sheet as terror link probed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The gunman in Sunday morning's shooting outside a bar in Austin, Texas, had pictures of Iranian leaders inside his apartment as investigators are reviewing evidence that indicates a "potential nexus to terrorism," according to a report.

Ndiaga Diagne, 53, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Senegal, was identified as the suspect in Sunday's shooting outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden shortly before 2 a.m., law enforcement sources told Fox News. According to CBS News, Diagne had pictures of Iranian leaders at his home as well as an Iranian flag. Three people, including the suspect, were killed in the shooting that left an additional 14 people injured, officials said.

Law enforcement sources also told Fox News that the shooter was wearing a sweatshirt that read "Property of Allah" as well as an undershirt with an Iranian flag. The sources said a Quran was also found in Diagne's car.

Savitha Shan, 21, and Ryder Harrington, 19, were both killed in the shooting, authorities said during a Monday press conference.

Police Chief Lisa Davis said Diagne "put his flashers on, rolled down his window and began using a pistol shooting out of his car windows, striking patrons of the bar that were on the patio and that were in front of the bar."

Davis said that the suspect exited his vehicle and shot at individuals, but didn't enter the bar.

FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran said during a press conference on Sunday that investigators are looking into a motive.

"Obviously it's still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation," Doran said. "But there were indicators that on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism."

Retired FBI Supervisory Agent James Gagliano, who was once on the agency's counterterror unit, told Fox News Digital the shooting "seems to have all the earmarks of a terrorist attack."

"Was this somebody who was an aspirant that saw somebody else do this and said, ‘I want to do the same thing?’ Or was this person directed?" Gagliano said. "It clearly looks like a lone wolf type of thing, so it looks like an inspired or an aspirant, in my estimation."

Timeline:

March 13, 2000 - Entered U.S.:

Diagne entered the United States in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa.

2001 - Arrested in New York City:

Diagne was arrested in 2001 in New York City for illegal vending. According to the New York Post, he also has three other arrests in the city between 2001 and 2016, but those records are sealed.

June 2006 - Became a lawful permanent resident:

Diagne became a lawful permanent resident after he married a U.S. citizen.

April 5, 2013 - Became a naturalized U.S. citizen

Jan. 30, 2016 - Allegedly hit another person with his car:

Diagne allegedly hit a person with his car on Jan. 30, 2016, according to the New York Post.

The victim claimed she "sustained severe and permanent personal injuries, became sick, sore, lame and disabled; suffered injuries to her nervous system; suffered mental anguish, was confined to hospital, bed and home and may, in the future, be so confined," according to a lawsuit filed against Diagne.

2017 - Diagne obtained firearm used in attack:

The Austin Police Department said in a news conference that Diagne legally obtained the firearm used in the attack while in San Antonio.

2022 - Arrested in Texas:

Diagne was arrested in Texas in 2022 on charges of collision with vehicle damage.

March 1, 2026, around 1:58 a.m. - Began shooting at Austin, Texas bar

March 1, 2026, around 2:00 a.m. - Fatally shot by police