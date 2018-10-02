Veteran's mission to combat suicide in military community
Eric Golnick's mission to serve and protect others did not end when he completed his active duty career in the Navy. He's dedicating his life’s work to bettering veteran care as the CEO and co-founder of Veteran & First Responder (VFR) Health care. A look at how he's addressing mental health and substance abuse issues within the military community.
Wounded veteran's home vandalized by teenagers: 'This incident is disheartening'
Patriots join forces to raise money for Folds of Honor
Over 40 construction workers, contractors and veterans donated their time, money and material to build a brand new home in Johnsburg, Illinois. The proceeds from the home sale will be donated to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to families of fallen and disabled service members.