TCM host Alicia Malone reveals 6 comforting old Hollywood films to watch during coronavirus pandemic

Need an escape while social distancing during the coronavirus crisis? Take a step back in time to Hollywood’s golden era.

Staying indoors due to concerns about spreading COVID-19 is incredibly crucial. But having plenty of free time can also be a great opportunity to unwind and explore some of the most influential, feel-good films that have forever shaped Hollywood.

Film expert and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) host Alicia Malone shared some of her favorite classic films to watch for some much-needed comfort and joy that families can experience.

Not only are all of these films part of TCM’s upcoming lineup, but some are also being featured in the TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition, which will air from April 16-19. Many of these films are also accessible through your favorite streaming services.

Here are Malone’s six favorite old Hollywood films to watch while quarantined:

“Follow the Fleet” (1936)

“There’s nothing like a bit of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers to lift your spirits!” boasted Malone. “This is my personal favorite of their pairings, with Fred Astaire as a sailor in the Navy trying to win back his old dancing partner, played by Ginger Rogers. Fun songs and beautiful dance numbers abound."

Wednesday, April 15 at 8 a.m.

“Some Like it Hot” (1959)

“This classic comedy is playing as part of our TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition,” shared Malone. “And only writer/director Billy Wilder could combine gangsters and gags in this way. Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis star as musicians on the run after witnessing a massacre, and to disguise themselves they dress up as women. What could have been a one-joke film turned out to be something special.”

The film also highlights blonde bombshell Marilyn Monroe, who easily shows off her comedic chops, all while delivering a generous serving of glamour. This comedy not only open to critical and commercial success, but it’s still hailed by film experts as one of the greatest films of all time.

Friday, April 17 at 5:45 p.m.

“Safety Last!” (1923)

“We all need some laughter right now, and this silent comedy starring Harold Lloyd will give you that -- with the added astonishment of his incredible stunts,” said Malone. “Lloyd plays a country boy trying to make it in the big city, and this is the film which features that now-iconic stunt of Lloyd hanging from a tall building, holding on to the hands of a clock.” This beloved flick is also playing during the TCM Classic Film Festival: Home Edition.

Saturday, April 18 at 1:30 p.m.

“Casablanca” (1942)

“While we're all stuck at home it's the perfect time to catch up on some classics, or revisit an old favorite -- and ‘Casablanca’ is a classic for a good reason,” Malone explained. “With romance, intrigue, politics and some of the most quotable lines in cinematic history (‘We'll always have Paris’), there is a lot to love in this Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman drama. If you've always been meaning to see this one, now is the time! It’s part of the TCM Classic Film Festival: Home Edition.”

Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m.

“Singin’ in the Rain” (1952)

“There's a real comfort to be found in the familiar, and in Gene Kelly dancing in the rain!” said Malone. “This musical is filled with joy as Kelly plays an actor transitioning from silent films to sound, and Debbie Reynolds a talented aspiring actress. The film is jam-packed with sing-a-longs and gorgeous musical numbers. It's easy to see how films like ‘La La Land’ found inspiration here!

Sunday, April 19 at 6 p.m.

“Gentleman Prefer Blondes” (1953)

“This choice is personal because it was one of the first classic movies I ever saw as a young child in Australia,” said Malone. “And there's lots to love as Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell star as two best friends taking a glamorous cruise to Paris. It's a technicolor feast for your eyes, and features the iconic number ‘Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend.’”

Monday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

