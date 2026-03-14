Sharon Osbourne tells Hollywood elites to save politics 'for your platform' when accepting awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharon Osbourne is sharing how she feels about artists who choose to give politically motivated speeches at award shows.

During a conversation with her son, Jack Osbourne, on a recent episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," Sharon said that while she "understand[s] [that] everybody needs their platform," she also understands that "everybody needs relief from what's going on in the world."

"Everybody needs that escape," she said. "And the thing is, it's like I understand that people get really emotional about things politically, so when they are on TV knowing that there's 15 [to] 16 million people in this country alone watching, they want to use that platform to show everybody how emotional they personally are about a situation. And I get it, but they've also got to get that Joe public needs a f---ing break."

She said that while they may have that "huge platform" when accepting whatever award they have just won, they need to understand, "it's not always about you" and that those watching at home are already living in "fear."

OPRAH ACCEPTED BEING SUBJECT OF JOKES ABOUT HER WEIGHT DUE TO SELF-BLAME, SAYS 'I FELT THEY WERE RIGHT'

The former "X Factor UK" judge went on to say those artists should "save it for your own little platform."

Sharon's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, recently sparked concern over her weight after attending the Brit Awards in February. Kelly took to Instagram earlier this month to call out the body shamers.

"There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something," she wrote on her Instagram story. "Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added that the comments about her weight show "a profound absence of compassion and character" as she is "going through the hardest time in my life."

This isn't the first time she had to defend herself against people making comments about her weight. She previously shared she can't "believe how disgusting some human beings truly are" after someone left a comment saying she "looks like a dead body" and that they think "she's going to see her dad soon."

Her dad, legendary rock musician and Black Sabbath lead singer, Ozzy Osbourne, died in July 2025, just weeks after performing his final concert with the band in Birmingham, England.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kelly previously spoke about what it was like for her to grow up in the spotlight, telling the crowd at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in May 2025, "we live in a fat-phobic world," per People magazine.

"I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic… I’ve been a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible — but I got more s--- for being fat than I did for anything else. It’s insane."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: "People [would] say, ‘You’re so pretty. Why don’t you just lose a little bit of weight, and then you’ll be the total package?’"