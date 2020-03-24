Turner Classic Movies to offer at-home film festival after coronavirus outbreak cancels event

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is bringing its annual festival to living rooms across the nation.

This year, TCM will present the TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition -- described as "a celebration of TCM Classic Film Festival movies and moments from the past decade -- which will air from April 16-19.

The dates correspond with those that were set to play host to this year's in-person TCM Classic Film Festival, which has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The announcement was made via video by Ben Mankiewicz, TCM's primetime host.

The festival will feature films that have screened at past TCM Classic Film Festivals, "plus special guests and rare clips of festival moments and other gems from the TCM archives," according to the video.

According to an online statement, festival highlights include 1954's "A Star is Born," interviews with Max von Sydow and Cicely Tyson, a screening of "Singin' in the Rain" and much more.

The festival content will play for 24 hours a day for the duration of the weekend.