Stars who have changed their hair at home during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Among the many businesses that aren't operating during the coronavirus pandemic are hair salons.

Like many others, stars are left to their own devices -- or those of the people they're quarantined with -- to keep their hairdos in check.

SAM SMITH '100 PERCENT HAD' CORONAVIRUS DESPITE NOT GETTING TESTED

Whether they've gone for a light trim, a full buzzcut or anything in between, here's a look at some of the stars who have had DIY haircuts since entering quarantine:

Blake Shelton

In the earlier days of the coronavirus pandemic, Blake Shelton, 43, announced that he planned to regrow his mullet as a "symbol of hope."

Just a few weeks later, as Shelton's mullet began to take shape, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani took things to the "next level" by shaving stripes into his hair.

JOSH BROLIN SORRY FOR VISITING DAD JAMES, STEPMOM BARBRA STREISAND AMID CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN: 'IRRESPONSIBLE'

Pink

It took a few drinks to inspire her, but Pink told her fans on Instagram that she gave herself a haircut.

Among the "really, really brilliant ideas" that Pink got while drinking was the idea that she could cut her own hair, she explained.

The "So What Singer" pulled back the hat she was wearing and revealed uneven lengths above her ears and a bald spot on her right side.

KATE HUDSON CELEBRATED HER BIRTHDAY BY SOCIAL DISTANCING WITH A SURPRISE PARADE

Hilary Duff

Since her days as a child actor, Hilary Duff has been known for her blonde locks.

Since entering quarantine, however, Duff, 32, made a major change.

The "Lizzie McGuire" star shared a selfie donning bright blue hair. The caption simply said "Yea" with a shrugging emoji.

KELLY RIPA ADMITS SHE'S USING DAUGHTER'S SELF-TANNER FOR 'LIVE' SHOW DURING QUARANTINE

Kelly Ripa

Since "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is still airing virtually, Kelly Ripa has had to keep up her appearance.

Aside from using her daughter's self-tanner, the 49-year-old actress and television host said she had to cut her own hair with her kitchen scissors.

“I’m not going to lie, I cut my own hair,” Ripa said during a recent episode of her show, per People. “I used kitchen scissors, we obviously don’t have haircutting scissors. I cut my own hair. I didn’t cut bangs...”

WARNER BROS. DELAYS 'THE BATMAN' 2021 RELEASE BY 4 MONTHS

Tallulah Willis

Tallulah Willis took it all the way with her hair transformation, going for a short buzzcut.

Luckily, her famous father, Bruce Willis, was around to help out by buzzing her hair for her.

Since getting her haircut, Tallulah Willis, 26, has proudly shown it off several times on Instagram while quarantined with Bruce, her sisters and mother Demi Moore.

CYNTHIA NIXON SAYS BIDEN IS 'COURTING HARD-CORE RACISTS' IN LATEST CORONAVIRUS AD

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Similar to Duff, Jennifer Love Hewitt chose to add a little color to her life with an at-home dye job.

Hewitt, 41, took to Instagram in early April to share her transformation, revealing that she colored her hair pink.

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" she wrote in the post.

SEX TRAFFICKING SURVIVOR PROFILED BY KIM KARDASHIAN'S SHOW TO HAVE SENTENCE COMMUTED AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello recruited her mom to help tame her hair.

The 23-year-old asked her mother to cut her bangs, and at first, she was less-than-thrilled with the results, saying that her mother "f--ked it up."

However, in a video posted shortly after, Cabello said: "It actually ended up looking not that bad."

ASHTON KUTCHER, MILA KUNIS ANNOUNCE QUARANTINE WINE BRAND TO HELP RAISE MONEY FOR CORONAVIRUS CHARITIES

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer did more than just cut his hair, he underwent a dramatic -- and hilarious -- transformation.

Last week, Hammer, 33, hinted that he had cut his hair on Instagram, sharing a photo of piles of hair on the floor while he held a razor.

A post came later that revealed the new 'do: a mohawk and a Hulk Hogan-style mustache.

PRINCE HARRY SAYS THE WORLD NEEDS 'SELFLESSNESS' NOT 'SELFISHNESS' DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Chris Noth

Former "Law and Order" and "Sex and the City" star Chris Noth shared with fans that he, too, went all out while maintaining his hair.

No longer a silver fox, Noth, 65, shared a photo of himself with a buzzed head on Instagram.

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the caption read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin has had quite an interesting journey with his hair over the last several weeks.

In March, Martin, 48, revealed on Instagram that he had died his hair pink.

However, more recent posts have shown that Martin's head has since been shaved short.