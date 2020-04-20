Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis announce quarantine wine brand to help raise money for coronavirus charities

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis released a quarantine wine label in an effort to raise money for worthwhile charities doing work to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrity couple appeared in an announcement video where they revealed that they were inspired by the many virtual happy hours they’re doing with friends as they social distance to partner with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Cellars. Together, they produced a wine with a customizable label that their fans can purchase right now for $50 for two bottles, with 100 percent of the profits going to charity.

“These are unprecedented times that we’re living in,” Kutcher says at the top of the video. “And unprecedented times call for…"

“More drinking,” Kunis interrupts.

Kutcher explained that his wife had the “brilliant” idea to give the wine bottle a blank white label so that those who purchase it can write-in who they’re toasting to, be they friends, family, front line health care workers, other essential workers or simply themselves.

“100 percent of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we have done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that all of their overhead is low enough where they actually do the work that they’re supposed to do and their output is visible,” Kunis explained.

The couple explained that they were particularly focused on choosing charities that focus on getting PPE into the U.S. as well as feeding children.

On the Quarantine Wine website, it lists GiveDirectly, which gives cash grants to families on SNAP in parts of the country most impacted by COVID-19; Direct Relief, which provides medical equipment to frontline workers; Frontline Responders Fund, which provides PPE and ventilators to medical facilities and America’s Food Fund, which works to ensure people have safe access to food.

The couple ended their video by dedicating their display bottle to their viewers and toasting outside.