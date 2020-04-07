Demi Moore, Bruce Willis reunite to self-isolate with their daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Demi Moore is self-quarantining with ex-husband Bruce Willis and their daughters amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a photo from their daughter’s Instagram, the duo seems to have reunited in an effort to keep the family together as everyone's way of life continues to change in the hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Neither representatives for Willis nor Moore immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

Their youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, 26, posted a photo of Willis, 65, and Moore, 57, posing together wearing matching green striped pajamas while smiling into the camera. Their daughter, Scout, 28, is posed in the background along with film director Dillon Buss, who is holding a small dog. The family’s other pooch is seemingly asleep on the couch, also wearing the same pajamas.

“Chaotic neutral,” Tallulah captioned the image.

When one user commented that the family wasn’t exactly social distancing, Tallulah confirmed that they’ve been together for almost a month.

“We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands!” she wrote.

As People notes, Willis and Moore were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000, which she wrote about in her recent memoir “Inside Out.”

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she wrote in the book. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

Since their divorce, Moore has remained friendly with the “Die Hard” actor, who remarried Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares daughters Mabel Ray, 8, and Evelyn Penn, 5.

Although this is the first to feature Willis, Moore herself has shared several updates on her own Instagram showing what the family has been up to while self-isolating. She and her three daughters, Tallulah, Scout and Rumer, 31, posed on the floor while the family worked on a photo project in one post.

In another, Moore shared a video of her daughters singing together while Scout played the guitar.