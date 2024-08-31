Angelina Jolie has been 'betrayed a lot,' doesn't have 'a lot of close' friendships due to lack of trust

Angelina Jolie keeps her circle small.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress opened up about losing friendships over the years after being "betrayed."

When asked which "close friend" she'd call at "3 in the morning," the actress, who is currently promoting her new film, "Maria," responded, "I don’t really have those kinds of relationships. Maybe it’s losing your parent young. Maybe it’s working. Maybe it’s being somebody who’s been betrayed a lot."

ANGELINA JOLIE ASKS BRAD PITT TO 'END THE FIGHTING' AND DROP HEATED WINERY LEGAL BATTLE

"I don’t have a lot of those warm, close relationships as much that I lean on," she added. "But I have a few, and a few is enough. Loung [Ung, the Cambodian American human rights activist who is the subject of ‘First They Killed My Father’] is one of my closest friends. My mother was very close to me. I lost her. I’ve had a few friends over the years not be there for my family in their hour of need. I have a couple of people that I trust."

And those within that inner circle know just how the actress chooses to relax.

"If somebody wants to watch bad TV and order Thai food, I’m the first one to put the fuzzy socks on and sit next to them," she said. "I like to be with people I love. I’m not somebody begging to be alone."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I’m not that person that feels like, 'Oh, I wish I could just be alone so I could have my guilty pleasures.' Because usually my guilty pleasure is being with somebody. I love doing something that makes them happy. That really does make me happy."

Jolie also spoke about her desire to leave Los Angeles once her youngest children turn 18. She explained that although she "grew up" in the City of Angels, the only reason she's remained is "because I have to be here from a divorce [from Brad Pitt]."

"But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," she said, referring to her youngest children, twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, whom she shares with Pitt. The former couple also share Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; and Shiloh, 18.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," Jolie told the outlet. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be… that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

Jolie explained that she plans to travel the world once she's able to leave Los Angeles.

"I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia," she said, which is where Maddox was adopted in 2002. "I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this post.