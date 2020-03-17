Blake Shelton will grow back mullet as a 'symbol of hope' amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has forced Blake Shelton to take drastic measures.

The singer, 43, revealed on social media on Tuesday that he has decided to grow back his mullet.

“I have an announcement,” he wrote on Twitter. “With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together.”

“I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s–t like that..” Shelton revealed. “Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…”

Fans reacted in the most hilarious way.

"Omg the apocalypse is really here Can’t wait to see this!" someone wrote.

"OMG!! Can’t wait!! You look so sexy, even sexier than usual, with a mullet!!! Oh my beating heart!!!" said another.

A fan argued, "I can’t think of one good reason to NOT do this!!!!

"Gwen, don't let him do it," wrote a pleading fan.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Shelton had to postpone the last few shows of his tour.

Shelton had just two weekends left of his "Friends and Heroes Tour" but announced that his final tour stops have been postponed to spring 2021. The final five shows, which were set to feature Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins and the Bellamy Brothers, have yet to receive exact new dates.

"Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons – chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being – we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour," Shelton tweeted last Thursday.

"Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!" the "God's Country" crooner wrote in a second tweet.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.