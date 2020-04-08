Bruce Willis shaves daughter Tallullah's head before she poses topless for photoshoot

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bruce Willis helped his daughter undergo a dramatic makeover on Tuesday while at home in quarantine together.

The award-winning actor stunned fans this week when it was revealed that he has been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Tallulah, 26, Scout, 28, and Rumer, 31.

On Tuesday night, Bruce appeared in his daughters' social media videos, where he takes on the task of shaving Tallulah's head, G.I. Jane-style.

It appeared he took his new role as a hairstylist quite seriously, as he also provided his daughter Rumer tips when she grabbed hold of the razor.

"It doesn't have to be too short on top," Bruce instructs Rumer in a video posted by Tallulah's boyfriend, Dillon Buss.

Tallulah ditched her previously dyed blue locks for a buzz cut, which she then modeled in a topless photoshoot taken by Rumer.

"Shaved this nugget's head today," Rumer captioned a photo of Tallulah standing in the family's backyard.

Tallulah covered her bare chest with her arms for a series of photos that were applied with various filters.

Earlier in the week, Bruce and his girls were slammed for not practicing social distancing after they gathered close for a family photo in matching striped pajamas.

But Tallulah confirmed in the comments section that they've been reunited with the actor for weeks.

“We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands!” she wrote.

Willis and Moore were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000, which she wrote about in her recent memoir “Inside Out.”

Since their divorce, Moore has remained friendly with the “Die Hard” actor, who remarried Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares daughters Mabel Ray, 8, and Evelyn Penn, 5.

