Princess Märtha Louise of Norway marries California shaman Durek Verrett in extravagant, 350-person wedding

Princess Märtha Louise's parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, were in attendance on Saturday

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Princess Märtha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, and longtime boyfriend, Durek Verrett, are married. 

On Saturday, the couple tied the knot at the Hotel Union in Geiranger, Norway in front of 350 guests, including the bride's parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and her brother, Crown Prince Haakon, and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, according to a press release obtained by Fox News Digital. Märtha Louise's three daughters - Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and Emma, 16, were also in attendance. 

Hello! magazine was the first to report the news. 

PRINCESS MARTHA LOUISE OF NORWAY SAYS SHE FELL INTO ‘A PIT OF DEPRESSION’ AFTER HER EX-HUSBAND’S DEATH

Princess Märtha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, and Durek Verrett

Princess Märtha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, and Durek Verrett tied the knot on Aug. 30.  (Reuters)

"Our love has triumphed against all odds and will last forever," the bride told Hello! magazine. "Love transcends all things because love is the original energy that we all are on this planet," Verrett added. "It triumphs everything."

According to the release, pre-wedding celebrations included a meet-and-greet party, a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord, and a salsa party at Hotel Union.

Princess Märtha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, and Durek Verrett

The wedding was held at the Hotel Union in Geiranger, Norway, in front of 350 guests. (Reuters)

"It's letting the world know this is the person I love in a declaration before family, friends and God," Verrett told the outlet ahead of the wedding. "Sealing our relationship in front of the universe is a strong spiritual declaration, and to do that surrounded by the people who love us and who we love, will be wonderful."

Princess Märtha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, and Durek Verrett

King Harald V and Queen Sonja were also in attendance. (Reuters)

In 2022, Princess Märtha Louis announced her departure from the royal house following "many questions relating to me and my fiancé’s role." The mother of three, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, became engaged in June 2022 to Verrett, an American who describes himself as a shaman and a healer.

Queen Sonja and her husband, King Harald, addressed the press following their daughter’s announcement.

"Americans have no idea what a kingdom is," the queen said, according to Hello! magazine. "So, it’s no wonder [Durek] doesn’t realize."

Princess Martha Louise of Norway shaman Durek Verrett

The couple announced their engagement in 2022.  (Getty Images)

"Americans don’t understand the bearing of this here," she added. "They don’t. He thought he could do whatever he wanted without compromising us at all."

The queen said Durek is "a great guy" and that her daughter’s decision to step back from royal duties fits everyone’s best interests.

"Even if we disagree on things, we are happy with each other," said Sonja. "I have the feeling that the family is now very close to each other in a new, nice way."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

