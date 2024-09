Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon appeared to be in great spirits as they arrived in Venice, Italy, on Saturday.

The 60-year-old actor and the 34-year-old jewelry designer beamed while strolling along a pier ahead of the Sunday premiere of Pitt's action comedy "Wolfs" at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

The couple, who have previously dressed alike, color-coordinated in white tops on the sunny summer day.

Pitt rolled up the sleeves of his white dress shirt which he wore over a matching shirt and paired with yellow and olive green checkered pants and white shoes. The two-time Academy Award winner sported gold aviator sunglasses and a gold watch as he waved to onlookers.

De Ramon donned a white T-shirt which she tucked into a long beige skirt. She accessorized with a black belt and oversize brown shades and wore nude stiletto heels.

The pair walked to the dock where the "Fight Club" star helped de Ramon into a waiting water taxi before joining her.

Pitt is starring opposite George Clooney in "Wolfs," which marks the first on-screen reunion for the "Ocean's Eleven" trilogy co-stars since they teamed up for 2008's "Burn After Reading."

Written, produced and directed by Jon Watts, the action comedy follows "two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job," per Deadline. Pitt and Clooney are also producing the movie through their production companies, Plan B and Smoke House Pictures.

Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney arrived in Venice a day before Pitt and de Ramon. The couple, who have been married since 2014 and share seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, were spotted smiling and holding hands at the Marco Polo Airport on Friday.

Pitt and de Ramon first sparked romance rumors when they photographed together at a Bono concert along with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in November 2022.

Earlier this year, a source told People magazine there was a "natural" progression in their romance and the couple had moved in together.

"They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him," the insider said. "Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing."

De Ramon was previously married to "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley for almost three years before they split in early 2022.

Bitt famously married Angelina Jolie in 2014 after dating for more than a decade, only to end their marriage and relationship two years later when she filed for divorce in 2016. The former couple is still embroiled in a legal battle over their winery Château Miraval.

"Since the divorce, Brad’s dated but never seriously," the source told the outlet. "This is the first serious relationship, and he couldn’t be happier."

Meanwhile, Jolie was also in attendance at the 81st Venice Film Festival where her biopic drama "Maria" premiered on Thursday night.

However, organizers of the film festival ensured that Pitt and Jolie didn't have to interact at the event hile the two are feuding over ownership of Château Miraval and still hammering out details of their divorce.

"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday the 29, and she will leave right after with ['Maria' director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride," artistic director Alberto Barbera told Vanity Fair . "So Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido."

Pitt and Jolie are parents to six children including Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

"Wolfs" is set to be released in theaters on Sept. 20 and will be available on Apple TV+ on Sept. 27.