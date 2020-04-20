Kate Hudson celebrated her birthday by social distancing with a surprise parade

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kate Hudson celebrated her birthday in a very special way while social distancing.

The actress turned 41, on Sunday and her family made it a very sweet day for her despite being stuck at home.

First, Hudson enjoyed breakfast in bed with her three kids and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

ASHTON KUTCHER, MILA KUNIS ANNOUNCE QUARANTINE WINE BRAND TO HELP RAISE MONEY FOR CORONAVIRUS CHARITIES

"My favorite birthday present," Hudson wrote on her Instagram Story while showing off her meal. "Breakfast in bed from my babies."

Next, Hudson enjoyed some drinks with her mother, Goldie Hawn, and another pal -- all at a distance of course.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN HAS BEEN PAYING FOR ELDERLY PEOPLE'S GROCERIES AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Hudson shared a photo of herself smiling while Hawn, 74, reached out with a wine glass.

The day's festivities continued with a cake, decorated with Barbie versions of Hudson, Fujikawa and the three kids -- 16-year-old Ryder, who she shares with ex Chris Robinson, 8-year-old Bingham, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and Rani, 1, whom she shares with Fujikawa.

CYNTHIA NIXON SAYS BIDEN IS 'COURTING HARD-CORE RACISTS' IN LATEST CORONAVIRUS AD

"Most fun cake," Hudson wrote over a video of the cake's sparklers being lit.

Since people are being asked to stay at least six feet away from one another, a traditional party was out of the question for Hudson, but she was surprised by a "parade party" instead.

PRINCE HARRY SAYS THE WORLD NEEDS 'SELFLESSNESS' NOT 'SELFISHNESS' DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

"A six foot surprise parade party made my heart burst and I cried," the "Almost Famous" star wrote over a video of a pal slowly driving past her.

Hudson's famous family members also took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

Hawn shared a photo of Hudson smiling with wet hair, wearing a gold necklace with her children's names written in the chain.

BILL COSBY'S REP BEGGING PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR TO RELEASE HIM EARLY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

"Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson!!!" the Hollywood legend wrote in the caption. "I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud!"

ACTOR NICK CORDERO HAS LEG AMPUTATED DURING CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

Hudson responded by commenting, "Love u mama" with a red heart emoji.

Hudson's brother Oliver also showed his sister some love with a throwback photo.

"Happy birthday to my partner in crime, the wind beneath my wings, the motorcycle on my sidecar, my AAA discount, the animal style on my In n’ Out!" Oliver wrote. "I love you so much!! Here’s to you @katehudson and at least 6 more years of a great relationship!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hudson again commented: "Haha. Love you my brother. and I’d be more comfortable in a three year buffer, less pressure. What a great day. Love our family and feel so lucky."