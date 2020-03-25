Pink cuts her hair while drinking during coronavirus quarantine: 'I might try to fix it'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Pink is getting creative while quarantining during the coronavirus outbreak.

The "So What" singer, 40, showed off a new hairdo on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that she cut it herself after indulging in a few adult beverages.

"Hey everybody, OK listen, this is my PSA," Pink said in the video, sporting a brightly colored beanie. "... I don't know how much you guys have been drinking in this whole quarantine thing, but I've decided to make it a sport, and I wanted to share something I did last night."

Pink jokingly explained that when she drinks alcohol, she gets "really, really brilliant ideas."

"Last night, I got an idea: 'I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair. Why have I been paying people all this time?'"

The singer then pulls back her beanie, revealing a short cut with a bald patch over her right ear. She had also shaved her hair above her ears, but unevenly, so her left side was cut lower than the right.

"Look what I did," she said. "What do you think? A good look?"

Pink continued: "I think I'm looking pretty good. Am I giving you Alyssa Milano vibes right now? Charlize Theron? I don't know. I might try to fix it tonight."

At the very end of the video, Pink offered her fans a piece of advice.

"Stay safe. Stay home," she said. "Cut your own hair. Screw it."