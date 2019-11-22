‘Sex and the City’ star Chris Noth says he's ‘moved on’ from Mr. Big: 'I don't really feel anything about him'

Chris Noth has some really big news.

The 64-year-old recently announced that his wife Tara Wilson, 37, is expecting his second child. And if that weren’t enough to shake things up, the “Sex and the City” star just recently wrapped up work on season 12 of “Doctor Who,” alongside his new leading lady Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor Who in the show’s history.

But Noth is also feeling nostalgic these days. Fans from his “Law & Order” days can now catch the series on Tubi, a free streaming series.

He, along with Carmen Electra, Terrence Howard of “Empire,” as well as Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Colton Underwood, all participated in commercials “appealing to viewers with subscription fatigue,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Noth starred in “Law & Order” from 1990 until 1995, and then again on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” from 2005 until 2008. However, fans of “Sex and the City” may not want to get carried away with the hope that the franchise will return anytime soon.

Noth spoke to Fox News about how he really feels about Mr. Big today, what it was like working with Whittaker, 37, as well as his favorite memory of late “Law & Order” co-star Jerry Orbach.

Fox News: How do you feel about Mr. Big today?

Chris Noth: I don't really feel anything about him, except… I don't know. It does amaze me that the part has lasted in people's entertainment consciousness this long, but it keeps on. It can be a little frustrating because in my business as an actor you don't want anything to stick too much to you because you want to be able to show off other characters that you're doing, which is why it's fun to do a crazy, kind of iconic show like "Doctor Who." I've been doing a couple of European things. I did a show called "Catastrophe," in Israel I did "VIP" — I've been going over to Europe a lot lately.

Fox News: It sounds like the idea of a reboot, a different project associated with the franchise or even a film is out of your realm right now. It sounds like you're eager to move on.

Noth: Well, I have moved on. I mean, "Sex and the City" has been over for years. Even the movies have been over for years. I was moving on. I was doing my first Broadway show while I was doing "Sex and the City." I've always seen beyond the confines of that great show, and it was a great show. I'm lucky to have been a part of it.

Fox News: You just wrapped work on season 12 of "Doctor Who." What's it been like working with someone like Jodie Whittaker?

Noth: She's the bomb, I love her. She's so smart and funny and loose on the set and carries a huge weight. That "Doctor Who" is not as easy as it appears because it's comedic but it's a blend of many different things, and she balances it beautifully and she's 100% committed. It's a lot of words and a lot of technical kind of science fiction words, which she's able to do it trippingly off the tongue. I really, really admire and respect her.

Fox News: Your wife is expecting a baby boy. What’s going through your mind right now?

Noth: My male friends when I tell them kind of look at me and kind of laugh. They go, "You're kidding, at your age?" But there you go. I guess the universe is trying to tell me something, I'm not quite sure what.

Fox News: Is there anything about fatherhood that you're looking forward to revisiting with a newborn?

Noth: Well, my first son Orion is 11, and as the testosterone starts to drip into their bloodstream you can kind of feel them push away from you. When I try to hold his hand when we walk to school, he slaps it away now. He doesn't want any of his friends seeing me do that. I got to stay in shape to deal with all the things you have to deal with a young boy. They can be pretty rambunctious.

Fox News: What's one memory of Jerry Orbach that still makes you smile to this day when you think about it?

Noth: Jerry Orbach ... I'll tell you a story. Jerry brought me to a New York men's club that he had belonged to for years called the Lone Star Boat Club, which I joined and I belonged to for years. It's an old fashioned New York men's club. We play cards, play basketball, had the greatest steam room in the city. It was on 54th between Broadway and 8th Avenue, and Jerry lived basically across the street from it.

So he was there every day and I remember coming in on a beautiful spring day because I used to run [in] Central Park. And I came in and Jerry was there playing cards, Double Deck Pinochle was what they played. I'd just come in from my run and I said, "Jerry, God, you guys are in here playing cards. It's the most beautiful day. Why don't you go outside, experience this day?" And he looked at me and said, "I can't go outside. I get mobbed." He was a great, great guy.

Fox News: Looking back, what was it like filming a show like “The Good Wife”?

Noth: By that time it was my fourth New York show and it was a show in which I would appear intermittently. And I enjoyed that part... I mean Julianna Margulies, boy, she has such a great work ethic.

But 22 episodes, her whole life was that show and that's not what I wanted. And so it provided me with a great character and yet I didn't have to carry the network load, so I enjoyed that... I think it's probably the best show CBS had due to their writing and the casting ... me not included.

Fox News: Was there ever a time in your career where you felt like giving up because things weren't going your way?

Noth: My twenties were a whole decade of struggle. And it was a time in New York where there wasn't a lot of work, there wasn't a lot of TV. I mean, "Law & Order" really I think was one of the shows that broke the glass ceiling for TV to come to New York and more movies and things like that. But at the time that I was struggling and studying acting, it was slim pickings and it was very difficult.

The only plus was that at that time New York City...struggling artists could actually live in Manhattan. It was affordable ... Not affordable, but there were ways, if you improvised, to work it out. And then my life changed when I went to [the] Yale School of Drama because I got that thing that all actors need, which is an agent. It's always a struggle, though. Every new project you're trying to get, there are 30 other actors trying to get it too. I never expect it to just be something that's handed to me ... especially for good roles and good writing.

Fox News: How does it feel to know fans can revisit your work on a platform like Tubi?

Noth: Great, because Tubi has the original "Law & Order," among the other "Law & Orders." And I think I like it when people are able to see the old "Law & Orders," because I think it was a different show then than what it became, and I like them to be able to see what we started at the beginning of the original concept of that show. So that's fun.