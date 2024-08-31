Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg celebrate 10th anniversary by renewing vows at hotel where they wed

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg marked their 10th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony at the hotel where they first tied the knot.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old TV personality McCarthy, and the 55-year-old "Blue Bloods" star Wahlberg, shared videos on their Instagram Stories in which they were seen celebrating their milestone anniversary at the historic riverfront Baker Hotel in St. Charles, Ilinois — the same venue where the couple married on Aug. 31 a decade ago.

"Happy Anniversary! (yeah we did a thing — again)," Wahlberg wrote on a photo of himself holding McCarthy and gazing into her eyes, tagging the hotel and their wedding officiant Ray McElroy.

While McCarthy and Wahlberg wed in front of 90 guests during their first ceremony in 2014, their vow renewal appeared to be a much smaller affair that only included the pair, McElroy and his wife Michelle McElroy.

The New Kids on the Block member posted a photo of himself and McCarthy at the ceremony with McElroy and Michelle, writing, "Thank you, Ray & Michelle! Love you both."

Wahlberg also shared snaps of himself and his wife posing by the St Charles' Fox River outside the Baker Hotel.

For the occasion, McCarthy donned a dark blue sleeveless satin dress while Wahlberg sported a suit in the same shade with a black dress shirt.

McCarthy and Wahlberg also celebrated their anniversary with a joint Instagram post that featured a video of the pair. In the clip, the duo were seen exchanging a handshake in a hallway while wearing casual black outfits. The video then cut to the pair in their vow renewal ensembles as they kissed and walked arm in arm down the hallway.

"Walking into our next ten years like! Happy 10th Anniversary Baby! So excited to share the rest of forever with you! One decade down, eternity to go!," they wrote.

Wahlberg and McCarthy's ceremony also included a smaller replica of their original wedding cake. "The Masked Singer" judge posted a video that featured a three-tiered white wedding cake adorned with red roses.

McCarthy later shared another Instagram post to mark the pair's anniversary, uploading a photo and video compilation of herself with Wahlberg over the years.

"How do I feel like a newlywed after ten years of marriage?," she wrote in the heartfelt caption of her post, which was set to Etta James' classic "At Last."

She continued, "It’s easy when you’re married to Donnie Wahlberg. I love you, mister. There aren’t enough words to describe the full life of love and laughter we’ve lived these past ten years."

McCarthy shared a long list of everything that Wahlberg had been to her during their marriage including "My rock," "My soulmate," "My best friend," "My anchor," "My inspiration," "My calm in the storm" and "My happily every after."

"I love you til the end of time," she concluded. "Happy Anniversary my love."

McCarthy and Wahlberg have renewed their vows every year since they first walked down the aisle.

n 2022, Wahlberg posted about the tradition on Instagram, writing, "Some people ask ‘why do you renew your vows every year?’. Those tend to be the same people that also ask ‘how do you keep your marriage so new?’"

While appearing on the "Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast last month, McCarthy opened up about their annual vow renewals.

"I used to make fun of celebrities when they would do it or people in general when they renew their vows," "The Masked Singer" judge admitted. "I'm like, ‘That's so corny and weird. Your wedding's over. Just stay married.' And then Donnie — this is a tradition Donnie wanted to implement.

"He's like, ‘I want to remind each other of our vows’ and talk about — like our pastor reminisces about the year and gives us a thing to think about as the year goes on.

"So, there is something nice about it."

The former "Singled Out" co-host went on to say she and Wahlberg "are so intensely in love."

"We [are] mad about each other," she added.