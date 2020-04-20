Chris Noth shocks fans as he shaves his head amid coronavirus quarantine: 'Very different'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chris Noth has made a drastic change during his coronavirus quarantine.

The 65-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to show off his hair -- or lack thereof.

Noth shared a picture of himself with his grey hair buzzed very close to his scalp.

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," he wrote in the photo's caption.

Compliments from fans poured in.

"Omg," one fan wrote in the comments section. "But looking good." Another chimed in: "It suits you!"

"Go off king," another follower wrote.

Of course, there were a few fans who didn't love the cut, writing things like, "Noooooo," and "you look very different" in the comments.

The former "Law and Order" star shared a video message on Instagram earlier this month, encouraging his fans to maintain social distancing.

"On behalf of the NYPD, I'd like to ask you to remember, as New Yorkers, we have to social distance, we have to stay inside until all of this passes," the former "Sex and the City" star said in the video.

"We can do it. We're tough, we're resilient and we have the best darn police force in the country."

He added: "I'm not a cop, but I played one on TV. Stay safe, stay healthy, see you on the other side."