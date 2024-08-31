Jennifer Lopez 'unbothered' and 'at peace' amid Ben Affleck divorce, recaps her summer with series of photos

Jennifer Lopez is saying goodbye to summer and looking forward to her next chapter.

On Saturday, Lopez — who filed for divorce from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, on Aug. 20 — took to social media to share a series of photos recapping her summer, while hinting that she's more than ready to move on.

"Oh, it's been a summer," the actress and singer captioned the post, which featured a carousel of pictures taken over the past few months.

One photo shows a simple quote that reads, "Everything is unfolding in divine order," with another reading, "She's in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace."

"Oh, it's been a summer." — Jennifer Lopez

Lopez also posted a sexy mirror selfie of herself in a white, one-piece bathing suit and another of her in a brown bikini. Her twins, Max and Emme, also made appearances, as well various photos of their fur babies.

The post sparked a strong reaction from fans who flooded the comment section with love and encouragement.

"So excited for the next ERA," one fan wrote.

"No one gets you down!!" another commented. "Your a Leo. Walking through hell-fire a sun that shines just as bright as the northern star and you will triumph in times of struggle. Love you always mama!"

The social media post comes days after rumors of a budding romance between Affleck and Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy began to surface.

Earlier this week, multiple sources told People magazine that Affleck and Kennedy, who have allegedly been linked since early spring, have been "spending time together." Another source told the outlet that Kennedy, who is one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s six children, has seemingly always had a thing for the actor.

A spokesperson for the Academy Award-winning actor claimed the narrative is simply false.

"The rumors are not true," Affleck's representative Jen Allen told Fox News Digital.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles County Court and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" singer listed their date of separation on April 26. Lopez additionally stated that she did not want herself nor Affleck to be awarded spousal support, according to court documents.

Lopez filed the divorce papers on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.

Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film "Gigli." Affleck proposed, and they were set to be married in 2004, but the wedding was called off at the last minute.

Twenty years later, Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas during a surprise wedding ceremony.

While rumors of their split began earlier this year, after they were not spotted together for 47 days, whispers about the state of Affleck and Lopez's marriage took a drastic turn when Affleck did not attend Lopez's luxurious "Bridgerton"-themed 55th birthday party on July 2.

Earlier this year, in the documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," Affleck was shown reluctantly dealing with the public scrutiny that followed the couple when they first got together in the early 2000s.

During the documentary, they admitted they "just crumbled under the pressure" of being a tabloid phenomenon, and it put a strain on their relationship, leading them to call off their 2003 wedding three days before it was supposed to happen.

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press, while Jen, I don’t think, objected to it the way I did. I very much did object to it," Affleck said.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media. And then I realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like you’re going to marry a boat captain, you want to like the water. We’re just two people with kind of different approaches, trying to learn to compromise."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post.