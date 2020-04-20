Prince Harry says the world needs 'selflessness' not 'selfishness' during coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince Harry believes during the coronavirus pandemic, the world needs "selflessness, rather than selfishness."

During a recent interview with military podcast Declassified, the Duke of Sussex spoke on a variety of topics such as his time in the military and his volunteer work rebuilding homes with Team Rubicon UK after the 2015 earthquake in Nepal.

He also touched upon the state of the world right now as it battles the coronavirus crisis.

"It's about selflessness, rather than selfishness and I think in today's culture, in today's world, we need more role models that are willing to put others ahead of themselves," Harry told host Michael Coates.

"I think that being part of a unit, being part of a team, and for me, wearing a uniform that was the same as everybody else's, it kind of makes you feel totally equal, but at the same time makes you want to do everything you can for the person on your left and your right," he added.

The father-of-one then described how Team Rubicon UK is helping during the outbreak. The foundation has so far distributed almost one million personal protective equipment to front-line medical staff in the UK.

"I'm honored to be a veteran, and honored to be part of this community," Harry said. "It's also proving that I think things are better than we're led to believe through certain corners of the media. It can be very worrying when you're sitting there and the only information you are getting is from certain news channels, but then if you are on the right platforms, you can really sense this human spirit coming to the forefront."

He added: "We're now questioned to help others, to give back and to play a part in society, in your community and to be a good neighbor... makes you a better person, makes you feel better, it's good for your well being, it's good for your mental fitness — that's just fact."

Since moving to Los Angeles in March, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have already volunteered their time distributing meals for the nonprofit Project Angel Food.

They have been spotted delivering free meals for people too sick to shop and cook for themselves.

"In honor of the Easter Holiday, the Duke and Duchess spent Sunday morning volunteering with Project Angel Food by delivering meals to our clients," the statement from the organization's executive director Richard Ayoub read. "And on Wednesday they quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers."

The statement continued: "It was their way to thank our volunteers, chefs and staff who have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began."